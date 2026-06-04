Every primary election season, the Spy reaches out to both Democratic and Republican candidates for the 1st Congressional District for a personal profile that always gives those running for office a long-form opportunity to tell voters about their background, their rationale for entering the race, and their policy priorities if they took office.

This spring, we had only mixed success in contacting all the candidates running. On the Democratic side, we successfully interviewed both Dan Schwartz and Randi White, two out of the four on the ballot. Sadly, there has been no response from the Republican contenders Andy Harris (incumbent) and Chris Bruneau as of June 2.

Dan Schwartz

Randi White