Before I even moved into our home on Trippe Creek, I was told to subscribe to the Spy. This online publication, I was informed, provided all the information I would want about the happenings in and around my new home.

That was more than a decade ago. The advice proved correct, and over the past ten years it has been my very good fortune to get to know the founder and executive editor of the Spy, Dave Wheelan.

We sat down recently with a group of Spy friends, writers and supporters to talk about how all of this came about, what it means for our community and where Dave plans to take the organization into the future.

One thing I know for sure, Dave’s principal objective is being realized every day. As he described it to conclude our conversation:

I think we all feel this. I mean, to be useful is the greatest gift in the world. And I think that we now know that this helps your quality of life. So to be able to give back to the community at this level is a privilege and an honor. Thank you.

Enjoy the full conversation….

Dave was asked about his journey and we begin there

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What you will find in our conversation….

If you’ve ever wondered about the future of local news or felt the void left by a disappearing community newspaper, this discussion is essential listening. Recorded on May 27, 2026, this conversation offers a compelling look into the heart of a successful grassroots journalism movement on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. It’s a story not of decline, but of reinvention, community partnership, and the enduring power of hyperlocal storytelling.

You should listen to this discussion to discover:

The Inspiring Origin Story: Hear directly from founder Dave Wheelan how a career setback during the 2008 recession led him to create the Chestertown Spy. He explains how he drew inspiration from Chestertown’s first newspaper from 1793, building a modern digital publication focused not just on government affairs but also on arts, culture, and the stories that define a community’s quality of life.

A Blueprint for Saving Local News: This isn’t just a nostalgic look back; it’s a forward-looking conversation about a replicable, nonprofit model for local news. The speakers detail how The Spy expanded from Chestertown to Talbot County and is now doubling down in Cambridge, a community that recently lost its legacy paper. They discuss the cost-efficient nature of their model (running a local Spy for around $70,000-$80,000 annually) and its funding through a mix of reader support, sponsorships, and nonprofit partnerships.

The Power of Strategic Partnerships: Learn how The Spy has become the primary communication platform for countless local nonprofits, from health organizations like Shore Health to cultural institutions like the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and the Academy Art Museum. This collaborative approach enriches the community’s information ecosystem while giving these vital organizations a powerful voice.

Navigating Modern Media Challenges: The discussion tackles critical contemporary issues head-on. The speakers address the difficulty of maintaining neutrality and fostering civility in a polarized environment, the role of video and emerging platforms like Substack, and the ongoing experiment to deliver content in the many ways that readers want it—from daily email digests to social media and YouTube.

A Study in Community Engagement: Beyond digital pages, The Spy actively fosters intellectual and cultural life through live events, candidate forums, and author conversations in partnership with venues like the Avalon Theatre. This conversation reveals how a news organization can become a trusted convener and a central pillar of community life.

In short, this is more than just a talk about a local newspaper. It’s a story of hope and a practical guide for how communities can fight the trend of “news deserts.” It’s about recognizing that reliable, independent local news is not a luxury but a utility as essential as any other. Whether you are a concerned citizen, a community leader, a journalist, or simply someone who believes in the power of local connection, this conversation will leave you feeling informed, inspired, and optimistic about the future.

Summary by Plaud

If I may, let me conclude by encouraging you to learn more about the Spy’s publications. You will find them all listed on the Spy Journal’s homepage. Signing-up is free for all. And, if you are motivated to support what the Spy is bringing to communities on the Eastern Shore, click on the button below and discover how you can make a difference. Thank you!

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