When the story changes.

There is a moment in every cancer journey when you begin to believe you understand the road ahead. For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman thought she had reached that point after undergoing a double mastectomy. The surgery was successful. Her doctors were pleased. Recovery was progressing. And then the phone rang.

In this latest conversation, Beth Anne shares the pathology results that changed everything. What began as cancer in one breast became something far more complicated: additional tumors were discovered in the right breast, and an entirely different type of cancer was found in the left. Suddenly, a decision that had once seemed aggressive—a double mastectomy—became the very thing that may have prevented a far more dangerous outcome.

What follows is an honest discussion about the emotional whiplash of cancer. The relief of completing a major surgery gives way to new questions, new tests, and new uncertainties. Beth Anne speaks candidly about receiving life-altering news late at night, about learning that she was not as far along in the process as she thought, and about the challenge of once again waiting for answers.

As the CEO of a behavioral health organization, Beth Anne understands better than most the importance of resilience. Yet in this conversation, she reminds us that resilience is not the absence of fear or frustration. Sometimes it is simply finding a way to keep moving forward when the plan changes without warning.

If the earlier chapters of her story focused on diagnosis and difficult decisions, this one explores something even harder: learning to live in uncertainty. It is a conversation about trust, persistence, and the uncomfortable reality that healing is rarely a straight line.

This video is approximately 15 minutes in length. For more information about breast cancer, please go here. For information about Lotus Oncology, please visit here.