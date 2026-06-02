Upon moving to Cambridge thirty-eight years ago, I knew I would be happy living here. The river, the trees, and, most importantly, the library captured my heart. The library was not only beautiful, but it also felt like the center of the community; a place where people could gather, learn, and connect.

My first volunteer job in Cambridge was teaching reading at the library. It was a rewarding experience, and I met many wonderful people through the program. The library quickly became more than a place to borrow books; it became a place where I could give back to the community while helping others discover the joy of reading. Those experiences strengthened my connection to Cambridge and deepened my appreciation for the vital role the library plays in so many lives.

Kate Quinn’s new book, The Astral Library, is a love letter to books and libraries. The story centers on a hidden sanctuary within the Boston Public Library where desperate people can escape their lives by stepping into the book of their choice.

Rooted in the fantasy and magical realism genres, The Astral Library is part of a growing collection of imaginative fiction that has captivated me in recent years. There are so many exceptional books being published in these genres today.

As a gardener who has taken numerous courses in herbalism, I find myself especially drawn to fantasy literature. The connection between plants, folklore, healing traditions, and magic often weaves naturally into these stories, making them particularly appealing to me. My journey into fantasy began with Practical Magic by Alice Hoffman. Set in a charming old house in New England, the novel immediately captured my imagination. I have always been drawn to stories that feature historic homes, and the atmosphere of the house felt like a character in its own right.

I was fascinated by the way plants, remedies, and traditional wisdom were woven throughout the story. Reading Practical Magic opened the door to the fantasy and magical realism genres, and it sparked an appreciation for books that blur the line between the ordinary and the extraordinary.

If I could choose a book to inhabit, it would probably be Practical Magic. The world Alice Hoffman created feels both magical and familiar, grounded in everyday life while still allowing room for wonder. I am drawn to the sense of home, family, and connection to nature that runs throughout the story. The old house, the gardens, and the herbal traditions all resonate with my own interests.

More than the magic itself, it is the atmosphere of the book that appeals to me. It is a world where intuition is valued, where generations of women share their wisdom, and where love, loss, and resilience are woven together with a touch of enchantment. If the Astral Library offered me the chance to step into any book, I would gladly choose Practical Magic and spend some time wandering its gardens and sitting in its warm, welcoming kitchen.

The Astral Library’s themes feel especially timely given the controversies surrounding library boards and the challenges many libraries face today. The novel serves as a powerful defense of real-world libraries and the vital role they play as community spaces. More than repositories for books, libraries provide education, refuge, connection, and opportunity to people from all walks of life. For many individuals, the library is one of the few public spaces where everyone is welcome regardless of age, income, or background.

What makes the novel particularly effective is that it illustrates a truth that librarians have always understood: books have the power to change lives. Whether readers seek comfort, knowledge, adventure, or simply a temporary escape from difficult circumstances, stories can provide what is needed in a particular moment. In Quinn’s imagined Astral Library, visitors literally step into the books they choose. In reality, readers accomplish something remarkably similar every time they open a book. For a few hours, they inhabit another world, see through another person’s eyes, and return with a broader understanding of themselves and others.

Ultimately, The Astral Library is more than a fantasy novel. It is a celebration of reading, a tribute to librarians, and a reminder of why libraries matter. In an age when access to books and information can no longer be taken for granted, the novel encourages readers to cherish and defend these institutions. It leaves us with a simple but profound message: libraries are not merely buildings that house books, they are gateways to possibility, understanding, and hope.

The story also highlights the ongoing fight against censorship and threats to library funding. At a time when books are being challenged and public institutions are facing increasing scrutiny, The Astral Library reminds readers of the importance of protecting access to information, ideas, and imagination. Through its magical premise, the novel celebrates libraries as places of possibility and transformation, underscoring why they remain essential to healthy and vibrant communities.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.