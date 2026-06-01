We were walking along the sidewalk in St. Michaels when a friend stopped us asking if we had been in a recently opened gallery. Having not yet seen Studio 2, we accepted the invitation to meet the proprietor and see the remarkable collection already carefully curated by Susan.

For the time being, the gallery is up the stairs after entering with art exhibited all along the way.

We enjoyed a visit with Susan Oberreither who described ambitious plans for the building housing the gallery which will eventually be located on the first floor. She already has an impressive group of artists associated with the gallery. A list that includes Jay Fleming can be found HERE.

Susan Oberreither

Here is how she describes the concept for the gallery and the building as she shared it with us and outlines her vision on the attractive website:

Located in the heart of historic Saint Michaels, Studio 2 is a coastal gallery shaped by art, history, and cultural connection. The gallery occupies a landmark building that boasts a remarkable piece of the town’s nearly forgotten history – a hidden upper story theater built by the Freemasons Guild and renowned Maryland architect Edmund Lind in 1870. Studio 2 is working to bring renewed life and public awareness to the historic theater while creating a contemporary destination for fine art on the Eastern Shore. Inspired by the Chesapeake Bay and the region’s longstanding artistic traditions, Studio 2 presents thoughtfully curated exhibitions that balance regional identity with a broader cultural perspective. The gallery seeks artists whose work reflects craftsmanship, atmosphere, storytelling, and a strong sense of place, creating an experience that feels both refined and deeply rooted in the character of the Shore. At the center of Studio 2’s vision is the restoration and revival of the theater itself as a space for public enjoyment, creativity, and community gathering. By reconnecting the building to its original purpose as a cultural venue, the gallery hopes to create something more than a traditional exhibition space — a living environment where visual art, performance, history, and conversation once again share the same stage.

There is a planned exhibit focused on America’s 250th Anniversary which sounds like a must see experience in the weeks ahead. Definitely something to look forward to as part of the community’s celebration.

202 South Talbot Street | 2nd & 3rd floors | Saint Michaels, MD 21663

Hours of Operation: Friday 11 - 4 | Saturday 11 - 4 | & By Appointment

Contact: susan@studio2saintmichaels.com | (518) 253-3373