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This primary election cycle, eight Republicans have filed with the State Board of Elections to be on the ballot as the Republican candidate for Governor. That is four more than the number who ran in the 2022 Republican primary. The current candidate’s name recognition ranges from relatively well known, to little known, to not known.

This larger field may reflect optimism among Maryland Republicans, that incumbent Democratic Governor Wes Moore may be vulnerable in his re-election race.

That optimism is based in part on a University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) poll, released in April. The survey results included news that Governor Moore’s job approval rating was below 50% for the first time in a public poll since he took office in 2023. Only 48% of residents expressed approval of his job performance while 42% expressed disapproval. The poll also reported that the number of poll responders who believe the state is headed in the wrong direction, was 59%, up from 40% in a previous UMBC poll.

Many Republicans view these poll results as an indication of voter anger over new state taxes, tax rate increases, new state fees, fee increases, and substantial spikes in energy costs, all of which have occurred or are occurring during Governor Moore’s first term. There are also unsolved questions about transparency and credibility about Moore’s responses on his military and academic experiences.

Governor Moore has repeatedly said in multiple media outlets, the root cause of unpopular decisions and outcomes that Maryland voters are concerned about are the direct result of actions by the Trump administration and a Republican controlled Congress.

That narrative may not click with voters.

In her comments on these polling results, Dr. Mileah Kromer, Director of the UMBC Institute of Politics said in a Baltimore Sun interview, “The overarching tone of the survey is the concern, frustration, and anger over affordability issues. Sooner or later, the governor becomes the focal point. That’s the thing about being the governor, you get the credit when things are going great. He can’t as an individual fix grocery prices. But people tend to hold the chief executive of the state accountable.”

With all due respect to the supporters of all eight Republican candidates wanting to challenge Wes Moore, defeating him in a general election will be a steep, uphill climb.

Moore is a charismatic campaigner, has widespread name recognition, and is an incumbent. He has also raised an estimated six million dollars for his reelection race, and there is an assumption that Maryland is a deep blue state.

That assumption is not affirmed by the most current voter registration numbers. A slight majority (51.4%) of Maryland voters are registered as Democrats, 33.7 % are registered as Republicans, and 34.9% are unaffiliated or registered with other parties.

All things considered, many believe that Wes Moore will win in his race for reelection.

A much larger question is if the Republican Party in Maryland will win a race for relevance going forward.

Some say demise of the GOP in Maryland will never happen.

That is wishful thinking based on history. Political parties that have lost relevance and then disappeared include the Federalist, Democratic-Republican, Whig, Free Soil, and Progressive (“Bull Moose”) parties.

Being irrelevant or not surviving as a political party in Maryland are not givens for Republicans. Much depends on their future success in winning statewide elections.

Maryland Republicans need to consistently replicate a proven Republican campaign model that met with great success in two gubernatorial races.

That model was executed brilliantly by moderate Republican Larry Hogan in winning one election and one reelection in races for governor. His initial campaign theme “Change Maryland” and his moderate governing style resonated with a winning bloc of voters who were registered as Republicans, Democrats, and the unaffiliated. It confirmed that, to win a statewide election in Maryland, a Republican candidate must secure some level of support from Democratic and unaffiliated registered voters, in addition to support from a base of Republican registered voters.

A campaign model Republicans in Maryland need to avoid replicating is conservative Republican Dan Cox’s 2022 race against Wes Moore. That race was a category five disaster for Republicans in part because Cox was endorsed by Donald Trump. That endorsement helped Cox win the Republican nomination but was a spectacular failure in generating votes for him from enough Democratic and unaffiliated voters to win a general election. That was not surprising since in three presidential races, Trump’s statewide votes in Maryland were 33.9 % in 2016, 32.1% in 2020 and 34.9% in 2024.

Wes Moore won handily with 65% of the statewide vote. His win margin was the largest by a Democratic candidate for governor since William Donald Schaefer was elected governor in 1986 with 82% of the statewide vote and winning every county and Baltimore City.

Going forward, an irrelevant or non-existent Republican party should be of deep concern to every Maryland resident, regardless of their political party affiliation or non-affiliation.

In a recent post in his Politics & Government blog, John Dedie said it well: “I am a Democrat, but Republicans need to do well in Maryland because without strong normal two-party competition, one party sets the agenda, they can do whatever the hell they want. The other party becomes irrelevant without two-party competition.”

David Reel is a public affairs and public relations consultant. He lives in Easton.