For those who saw the MPT films as part of the recent three night series sponsored by the Avalon Foundation and Spy Community Media, there is little doubt about the talented team at Maryland Public Television (MPT) when it comes to producing remarkable films telling important stories.

Well, it turns out the their work is being noticed and rewarded!

MPT received 20 Capital Emmy® Awards from the National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences during ceremonies held on Saturday in Rockville.





For the third year in a row, MPT’s haul represents the most Emmys earned in a single competition in its recorded history. The statewide public TV network earned 15 statuettes in 2024 and 18 in 2025, each a record-setting high at the time.



Among the evening’s highlights were multiple awards forOutdoors Maryland(eight),Maryland Farm & Harvest(four), andArtworks(three).



Including this year’s 68th annual competition, MPT has earned 249 regional Emmys out of 578 total nominations. It has also earned the Board of Governors Award (the chapter’s highest honor), Community Service and Overall Excellence awards, and four national Emmy Awards.



After garnering 44 nominations, MPT earned Capital Emmy Awards in the following categories:

Two MPT broadcast partners also took home Emmy Awards during Saturday’s ceremony. The Emmy-winning MPT acquisitions are:

DOCUMENTARY – CULTURAL/TOPICAL Upstream, Downriver: Uniting for Water Justice – Blue Bear Films Margaret Stogner, Director



DOCUMENTARY – HISTORICAL Liberty of Conscience: The Founding of Maryland – Rubicon Productions Inc W. Drew Perkins, Director Jay Griswold, Producer Mark Letzer, Producer Ted Tuel, Videographer Roya Alidjani, Producer



Congratulations to everyone whose contributions helped MPT achieve another record-setting number of Emmy Awards wins this year!

And, special congratulations from the Spy to Patrick Keegan and Sarah Sampson who joined us on two of our three film nights at the Avalon for their Emmy wins!