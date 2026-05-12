Early on during my time in the White House, I learned that the top journalists covering Washington, D.C. were far smarter and much more complex than many appreciated. This makes them very engaging if they are willing to open up just a bit.

Spending an hour on stage with Jon Karl left me thinking that we experienced someone we can see throughout the week on ABC in a very different way. He spoke about his journey that brought him to the place he is today as an author, one of the hardest working and best connected journalists in Washington and a person the President of the United States calls fairly regularly.

Our conversation, recorded by the Avalon, runs about one hour. I hope you find it interesting and in some way enlightening.

Below is a short summary….

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s truly like to cover the White House the conversation with ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jon Karl peels back the curtain on the high-stakes world of political journalism, offering a rare and candid glimpse into the power plays, personal motivations, and historical forces shaping America. This isn’t just a recap of news events; it’s a masterclass in reporting filled with “in the room” details that bring history to life.

Some of the key moments:

Unprecedented Access and a Unique Reporter-President Relationship: Jon Karl reveals the astonishing and historically unusual access he has had to Donald Trump for three decades. He recounts his very first interaction in 1994, when as a young reporter he bypassed a media circus by simply looking up Trump’s office number in a phone book, earning a personal tour. This early connection evolved into a dynamic where Karl was one of the few reporters Trump would call directly and frequently, even at 7:25 AM after a major incident at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Karl contrasts this with the near-impenetrable wall around the Biden and Harris campaigns, offering a fascinating look at how this unique relationship developed and what it reveals about the modern presidency.

Behind-the-Scenes of History-Making Moments: The conversation delves into crucial events with granular detail you won’t find anywhere else. Hear about the private phone calls between President Biden and President-elect Trump during the fraught transition, the surreal moment President Biden discovered an unfamiliar cell phone left for him in the presidential limousine on Inauguration Day, and the aftermath of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, including a personal voicemail Karl left for Trump and the subsequent 12-minute call where a “flipped out” Trump vowed unity.

A Masterclass in Journalistic Integrity: The discussion explores the ethical tightrope journalists must walk. You hear a seasoned reporter, analyze the naturally adversarial relationship between the press and any administration. Karl shares his personal philosophy for covering a president who famously labeled the press “the enemy of the people,” explaining the danger of becoming the “opposition party” and his strategy for calling out falsehoods without making it personal—a vital insight into maintaining journalistic credibility in a polarized age.

Insights into the Future of American Politics: The dialogue provides a sharp analysis of what the future could hold. The speakers explore the seismic shifts within the Republican party, the immense pressure on figures like House Speaker Mike Johnson, and what a divided government might look like. Karl also shares a surreal phone call where, in the midst of a war, the president was more focused on architectural drawings for monumental D.C. building projects, asking the reporter, “Am I a better builder or a better politician?”

The Human Story Behind the Headlines: Beyond the politics, Karl shares his captivating personal journey. Learn how a childhood road trip to Mount Rushmore ignited his passion for storytelling and why he bypassed journalism school for a foundation in philosophy and literature. This discussion is filled with personal anecdotes, professional insights, and the backstory to Karl’s acclaimed books, written to answer the question future generations will ask: “What the hell was that like?”

Whether you are a political junkie, an aspiring journalist, or simply a citizen concerned about the state of our nation, this exploration of power, truth, and the critical role of a free press will leave you more informed and deeply engaged.

If you would like to understand more of Jon Karl’s perspective, read his latest book: Retribution: Donald Trump and the Campaign That Changed America