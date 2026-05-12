Happy Mystery Day! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is the tulip tree, Liriodendron tulipifera, pictured in photo #2.

The tulip tree, Liriodendron tulipifera, is one of the most impressive native hardwoods of eastern North America. The tallest of the eastern hardwood trees, it grows quickly and can live for centuries, sometimes reaching 300 years in age. Even in Winter, it can be recognized by its distinctive buds, shaped like a duck’s bill with a smooth, waxy sheen.

A fast-growing species of rich soils, the tulip tree thrives in bottomlands and well-drained coastal plain sites, often acting as a pioneer tree in old fields or cleared land where it may form nearly pure stands. Its large, bright green leaves and tall, straight trunk give way in spring to cup-shaped yellow flowers marked with orange at the base—blooms that are often hidden high in the canopy. These nectar-rich flowers make it a true “honey tree,” producing abundant nectar that supports honeybees and other pollinators.

The tulip tree is valuable both ecologically and economically. It serves as a host plant for the eastern tiger swallowtail butterfly and provides food and habitat for birds and small mammals. Its soft, workable wood has long been used for canoes, furniture, and paper. With its towering height, vibrant yellow fall color, and broad leaves, the tulip tree remains one of the most iconic and useful trees in the eastern forest.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.