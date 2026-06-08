Happy Mystery Monday! Can you guess what is pictured in photo #1?

The answer to last week’s mystery is American golden saxifrage, Chrysosplenium americanum, pictured in photo #2.

The American golden saxifrage, Chrysosplenium americanum, is a tiny, soft, mat-forming perennial found in wetlands, seeps, and other moist, shady places. This semi-aquatic plant thrives in light woodland settings, often growing alongside Pennsylvania bittercress, golden ragwort, jewelweed, and skunk cabbage.

Most of its growth and flowering happens in early Spring, when sunlight still reaches the forest floor before deciduous trees leaf out. Its flowers are easy to miss, only about 1/8 inch wide, but a closer look reveals the real charm: tiny yellow-green blooms accented by brick-red anthers no bigger than pinheads, giving the flower its subtle golden-and-red sparkle.

Though small, American golden saxifrage plays its part in the damp edges of Spring. It carpets wet ground in quiet colonies, adding early-season color and texture to places where water seeps, shade gathers, and the growing season begins before the canopy closes overhead.

Mystery Monday is sponsored by the Spy Newspapers and Adkins Arboretum.