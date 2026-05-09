Author Note: In 2021 when my daughter and her family came to Rehoboth Beach for a visit it was the first time we’d seen each other for eighteen months because of the pandemic. Both my daughter and I had found relief through nature during that difficult time. She volunteered at an environmental center and I took on line eco-poetry classes, read Kimmerer’s book, and started paying attention to the variety of birds that frequented the partly dead cherry tree outside the window where I write. This essay brought me back to a time when my daughter was young and we gardened together, took nature hikes, and camping trips to the boundary waters -- when we first shared a love of nature.

Braiding Sweetgrass with My Daughter

“Linked by sweetgrass, there is reciprocity between you, linked by sweetgrass, the holder as vital as the braider.” Robin Wall Kimmerer

After not seeing you for a year, the week you visited went so fast it felt like mere hours. Walking the dog on the boardwalk, trudging the beach on packed sand, getting caught in a downpour, crossing Turtle Bridge, ordering take-out dinners from every restaurant in town so we didn’t have to take time to cook.

Mostly we talked. About your master naturalist class and project at an environmental center. My class on eco-poetry. I told you about Braiding Sweetgrass, written by a member of the Potawatomi Nation, who uses stories to link people, plants, and the earth. Hands planting sweetgrass roots into the ground, a person asking the plant’s permission to pick its blades one by one, leaving a gift in return. She describes two people braiding a sheaf of sweetgrass, heads together, taking turns, alternating one strand over the other into a long plait of hairs of Mother Earth. Then giving it away in gratitude.

I gave you a copy of the book. You showed me an app where I can identify trees by their bare branches, another to identify birds by their songs. We sat on the deck in the afternoon sun with blankets over our knees. I poured you a glass of my favorite rosé just as an osprey, grasping a fish in its claws, flew over the canal to its nest.

In no time, we were saying goodbye. Standing in the foyer with backpacks and bags, sandwiches packed for the road, hugging, wiping back tears, hugging again. The week was gone.

When you were born, I thought you were the prettiest baby I’d ever seen. I remember your dad saying, “She’s so tiny she looks like a little deer mouse.” I sewed you little print dresses and matching sunbonnets and paraded you all over Ithaca that first summer. Band concerts, civil rights rallies, field trips to the creek, and picnics in the city park when our third-floor apartment was too hot. You cried when the stroller neared our front steps and you had to go back inside.

As a toddler, you’d belly down on the grass to watch earthworms slither out of the cracks in the sidewalk after a rain. You thought they grew like dandelions. You helped plant tomatoes and corn and convinced your dad and me to designate a little patch of garden so you could grow marigolds and zinnias.

Every summer, you walked with my mother around her large flower gardens as she taught you that impatiens needed shade, lilies and irises needed hot sun. And all needed weeding and water. For your first house, she brought you hydrangea bushes she’d dug from her beds. Probably from the ones she’d dug up and brought from the farm years earlier. As my mother aged, she counted on you to pot her spring petunias and geraniums and plant tulips and dig up the dahlia bulbs in the fall. Since she died, you’ve cared for her orchid and sent me a photo every time it blooms.

The hummingbird I’ve been waiting for all spring just whirred up to the feeder, took a sip, another sip, and flew off. A glance of ruby throat, a blur of wings: I keep staring, but his visit is over.

When your son was eight or nine, you started taking rigorous summer trips and challenged me to join you – climbing red rock canyons in Colorado, hiking in the Tetons, learning plants in a desert museum on a day of hundred-degree heat learning plants in the desert museum, kayaking and snorkeling in the Keys, jumping into the deep green Adriatic Sea. Together we saw our first condor, first grey wolf, first saguaro, first coconut palm, first manatee, first mangrove island, first frigate bird, first humpback whale.

It’s gone by so fast. First steps, first words, birthdays at the cabin, your son’s first puppy. Since you left here, the cherry trees have dropped their pink blossoms, the bare maple branches have filled with green leaves, and today, the four speckled eggs are wide mouthed sparrows. I feel that if I don’t pay close attention, I could miss you turning fifty, your son leaving home, a hummingbird’s ruby throat.

We want more. The Alaska cruise we’d planned for last year, another trip to Zion and Bryce, the north shore of Lake Superior. The town where you were born, a Broadway musical, an afternoon on the deck watching an osprey over the canal.

But this year of separation has taught us to be grateful for gifts from the earth. For our stories, for the sweetgrass we’ve braided together.

Sherri Wright belongs to Rehoboth Beach Writers Guild and Key West Poetry Guild. Her work has appeared in Bluebird Word, Delaware Beach Life, Raven’s Perch, and Quartet.

Kelsay Books published her chapbook “Winter of My Life .” Bay to Ocean Journal nominated her essay “Braiding Sweetgrass With My Daughter” for a Pushcart Prize in 2025.