Author’s Note: Until moving to San Francisco in the winter of 2024, Carol Casey spent most of her adult life in Maryland, where spring was the season she eagerly awaited. As a child, however, she found the death of Jesus to mark one of the saddest times of the year. While an editor for a university in Washington, DC, she worked with an Iranian woman who told her about how her family observed Nowruz, a 3,000-year-old celebration rooted in Zoroastrianism. Nowruz is celebrated around the vernal equinox and honors fertility, nature, and the victory of light. Thinking about spring and Jesus’ crucifixion, as well as the ongoing warfare in the Middle East, I wrote this poem to bring attention to a completely different way of welcoming spring.

How to Celebrate Spring, A History

April Sunday, the week before Easter.

Is this the day fragrant palms

welcomed Jesus to the city of his death?

A death in springtime vernal, to bring

some life eternal.

Of the founding religion, still I am unsure.

Is Passover about an exodus

or the angel of death? Or both?

Always a people over. Always a people under.

The taking of life. The giving. The tightening noose.

Always the dark horizon—near or far?

Always mothers separated from their children.

Always fathers marching away.

Danger. Corruption. Death of innocents.

Always the uncertainty, then the forgetting

of uncertainty. Always unknowing.

Always wanting to know.

O! To welcome the return of spring

with seven symbolic sweets and sours,

laughter in the jasmine-perfumed air.

Carol Casey’s poetry has been published in CRUX, the literary magazine of The Catholic University of America; in the National Catholic Reporter; in the Kent County News; in the Noe Valley Voice; and in Bay to Ocean Journal. Her poems “How to Make a Beach” and “It’s All About Acceptance” were nominated for a Pushcart Prize. She moved to San Francisco from Betterton Beach to live closer to her family.