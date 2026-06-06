Author’s note: the poem began with one of those everyday struggles with a heavy door, the kind that doesn’t want to open and then apparently isn’t going to close and then suddenly bangs shut, maybe catching people in it, when it occurred to me that a whole lot of not-so-literal “institutional” doors are designed this way as well, often on purpose. However, doors that shut people out also shut people in.

It was made to be

almost too heavy

to move, though

the word they used

was strong.

To keep out.

To keep in.

To stifle fire.

Mobs. Noise.

Song. When

it has been forced

open, it is slow

to swing shut. So

slow you think

you have time

to slide through

until the second

it suddenly

finally bangs

with a crash

like a guillotine,

a black iron gong.

Whatever side

you find yourself on

is wrong.

Catherine Carter’s most recent of four collections with LSU Press is By Stone and Needle (2025), winner of the press’ L. E. Phillabaum award for the year’s best volume of LSUP poetry. Jacar Press has also printed her two chapbooks, and her work has appeared in Poetry, Ploughshares, RHINO, Asheville Poetry Review, and Best American Poetry 2009, among others. She is a professor of English at Western Carolina University.