A new documentary celebrating the life and legacy of Frederick Douglass will be screened throughout Talbot County this summer as part of local observances marking America’s 250th anniversary. Given the remarkable history the community has with this American hero, we asked the film producer, Jeff McGuiness, Pastor Reggie Pinkett of Asbury United Methodist Church, and Rev. Elmer Davis Jr. of St. Luke’s Methodist Church to share their thoughts with the Spy about this unique birthday celebration.

Bear Me Into Freedom: Frederick Douglass and the Struggle for America’s Promise follows Douglass’s journey from enslavement on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to becoming one of the nation’s most influential advocates for abolition, emancipation, and equal rights.

The Frederick Douglass Honor Society will sponsor three Juneteenth screenings at Asbury United Methodist Church in Easton on Friday, June 19, at 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. The church is the site where Douglass spoke in 1878.

Additional screenings will be held at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in St. Michaels on July 1 at 3 p.m.; July 2 and 3 at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m.; July 4 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; and July 5 at 3 p.m. Rev. Elmer Neal Davis Jr. will also deliver a special July 5 sermon tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration.

For more information, visit BearMeIntoFreedom.com.