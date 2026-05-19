Blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay received both good news and bad news in the results released today from the annual blue crab winter dredge survey, conducted jointly by Virginia and Maryland.

The survey estimates a total of 349 million blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay in 2026, slightly lower than the long-term average of 400 million crabs. This is a 46% increase from last year’s estimate of 238 million crabs, which was the second lowest number recorded since the survey began in 1990.

Juvenile blue crabs saw a significant increase after six consecutive years of below-average numbers. Adult male numbers are also up.

However, adult female crabs continued their decline and remain well below average. Female crab numbers are now just above the overfished “threshold” that Chesapeake Bay fisheries scientists and managers use to help determine both the health of the population and the need for appropriate conservation efforts.

While the increased numbers of juveniles and males are encouraging, the downward trend in the Bay’s adult female blue crab population is still concerning. Because females can bear millions of eggs, they are key to increasing the overall population.

As these annual results are released, scientists are also finalizing a multi-year draft stock assessment of the species that shows a troubling decline in the Bay’s blue crab population since 2011. While the assessment hasn’t determined one clear culprit for blue crabs’ decline, it will equip Maryland and Virginia with more data to make informed decisions on blue crab harvest moving forward.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia Executive Director Chris Moore issued the following statement:

“Despite a concerning long-term trend, this year’s winter dredge survey results fortunately show a promising bump in the number of both juvenile and male blue crabs. This could be a preview for bountiful crabbing businesses and crab feasts this summer.

“However, the Bay’s important adult female crabs experienced another year of decline. And there’s still immense uncertainty surrounding the health of blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay.

“To support a strong blue crab population, the focus needs to remain on three fronts: preventing pollution, restoring important blue crab habitats such as underwater grasses and oyster reefs, and tackling the growing threat of blue catfish.

“We will work with fisheries managers and jurisdictions around the region to chart a brighter course for the Bay’s most iconic species, as called for in the latest update to the Chesapeake Bay Agreement. The results of this year’s winter dredge survey, along with the soon-to-be-released blue crab stock assessment, will be key.”