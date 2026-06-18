Whenever I go to New York, it only takes me a couple of days before I find myself aching for nature. It is fierce need that can only be quenched by returning to green expanses of trees, bushes, and grasses.

Most of us instinctively feel a wave of relief when transitioning from an urban jungle to a natural one.

It is wired into our brains. Research in environmental neuroscience has revealed that our brains are mathematically hardwired to prefer the specific geometry of nature.

When we look at a fern or a cloud, our brains aren’t just relaxing; they are recognizing fractals, and that recognition acts as an instant neurological off switch for stress.

Fractals are complex geometric shapes that look the same no matter how much you zoom in on them. This core property is called self-similarity, meaning the object is made up of smaller, repeating copies of itself at different scales.

Nature rarely operates in straight lines or perfect spheres. Instead, nature builds using fractals. When we look at a fern, it looks like a single leaf. But if we zoom in on one of its sub-branches, we will see it is made up of smaller versions of the exact same shape. Zoom in further, and the individual leaflets repeat the pattern yet again. We can observe this identical mathematical behavior in coastlines, river deltas, lightning bolts, trees, and even broccoli (although broccoli is not calming to me).

While natural patterns relieve stress, modern architecture doesn’t. Urban environments are dominated by Euclidean geometry—straight lines, boxy rooms, and rigid, artificial grids. While highly efficient for construction, these shapes are an evolutionary anomaly.

When our eyes scan a city landscape, the visual cortex has to work incredibly hard. Because artificial grids lack natural, repetitive patterns, our brains must actively calculate where one object ends and another begins. This high computational load drains cognitive energy.

On a subconscious level, a sterile, featureless concrete wall can signal a lack of life, safety, or resources.

A team of neuroscientists discovered that the human visual system has evolved to process a specific mid-range level of fractal complexity with ease. Because our eyes and brains developed in natural landscapes, we understand nature’s geometric language fluently.

When we view a canopy of trees:

The brain recognizes the self-similar fractal pattern instantly and doesn’t need to work to decode the image, as it does with Euclidean geometry.

There is massive spike in alpha brain waves, which are associated with a state of relaxed alertness and daydreaming.

The amygdala signals that the environment is safe.

Laboratory studies have shown that simply looking at images of geometric natural fractals can lower physiological stress levels by up to 60% in less than one minute. Cortisol production slows, heart rate variability improves, and muscle tension relaxes.

The discovery of this fractal fluency is changing everything from interior design to medicine. In healthcare, hospitals are increasingly using carpets with fractal patterns, installing window views of gardens, or hanging art featuring natural geometries. Patients in these environments report lower pain levels, require less medication, and recover faster.

I believe that this innate need explains why New York City has 1700 parks. They are restorative places filled with fractals. Central Park, designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted and architect Calvert Vaux in 1858, transformed 843 acres of Manhattan real estate into a restorative respite.

Throughout the world, city planners have understood the need for these open spaces, before having scientific research to support it. This research confirms what we inherently know, nature is not just a “nice to have” but a necessity for a stress-reduced life.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.