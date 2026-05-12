Last Thursday a group of concerned citizens met in St. Paul’s church in Oxford to discuss effective ways to get involved in addressing threats to our democracy and the Constitution. The group describes itself as non-partisan but not neutral regarding the direction of our country.

Curt Reintsma, an Oxford resident, moderated the discussion. Speakers included Patrick Firth from Trappe, who is a partner at the D.C. firm of Constitution Partners, and Michael Bloomfield, Managing Director of The Mellman Group, a political strategy firm. The discussion focused on reviewing the most effective ways to ensure that Congress once again becomes committed to being an equal branch of government.

The first topic of discussion was the upcoming race in Maryland’s First Congressional District. The primary is on June 23. Democrats currently have three candidates, with Dan Schwartz, considered to be the front runner. Republican Andy Harris has one opponent but is considered to be a shoo-in to win the Republican primary. Harris has already spent $1 million and has $1.6 million remaining in the coffers. At this point, Dan Schwartz has significantly fewer resources.

Firth stressed that incumbent Harris has done little towards improving the Eastern Shore. He has held no local town halls and seldom advocates for issues important to Eastern Shore residents. Harris has consistently voted against environmental bills that would help the Eastern Shore and has voted against expanding healthcare legislation, including the Affordable Care Act. Harris also supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Dan Schwartz, who currently resides in Talbot County, graduated from George Washington University and has spent 15 years working for the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, an organization which is dedicated to promoting safety, soundness, and consumer protection in regard to state banking and financial services.

Bloomfield stressed the importance of concerned citizens focusing on elections where voters can really make a difference. On the House side, that includes elections in Texas, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. On the Senate side, that includes elections in Maine, North Carolina, and Ohio, and secondarily in Texas, Iowa, and Alaska. Bloomfield also recommended referencing The Cook Political Report for independent nonpartisan analysis of the Senate, House, Governors, and Presidential elections, and to identify which races are most competitive.

So, what can constituents do to positively impact the midterm elections? Both speakers recommend donating money to candidates in close elections; joining in the postcard efforts of various organizations such as Indivisible; showing up at events and rallies; joining phone banks; and participating in door-to-door canvassing efforts to inform constituents of the issues at hand,

The moderator, Curt Reintsma also described the organization Force Multiplier which focuses on helping people maximize the impact of time and money spent on political investments, in large part by researching and identifying electable candidates in the most competitive races.

In closing both speakers stressed the importance of concerned citizens engaging in the process by participating in efforts that will maximize opportunities to strengthen our democracy. A follow-up meeting will likely be scheduled for the Summer.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, bicycling, and nature.