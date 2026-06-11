Private corner lot with panoramic views of Peachblossom Creek and nearby kayak access.

Today’s property off the highly desirable Oxford Corridor is one of only eleven houses along two streets that loop back to Oxford Road. This house is the only one located inside the loop so its double corner location provides additional privacy. In addition to views of Peachblossom Creek, there is also access to a community landing for launching kayaks.

Earth-toned exterior complements the mature oak and black walnut trees.

The earth tones of the exterior materials for the one-story house complement the majestic oak and black walnut trees, enhanced with shrubbery and plantings that were carefully selected for the landscape’s sunny and shady areas. Sidewalks lead up to the street and to the driveway on the side street. The rectangular form of the house is articulated with a recessed area containing a planter and steps up to the front door. I especially appreciated the low riser height that would also be easy for young children and pets to negotiate.

Fenced backyard and well-maintained hardscape provide secure outdoor spaces.

On the day of my visit, I parked my car in the wide driveway off the main street. I appreciated the meticulous care of the landscaping and I was quite envious of the lush lawn since mine has more green clover than grass! The rear of the property is completely fenced for children and pets to play safely. The fence’s gate by the corner of the two-car garage opens onto hardscape around the in-ground pool.

Deck and pool area merge seamlessly with sliding doors for an indoor-outdoor flow.

The entire rear yard is fenced to create a delightful outdoor room with the pool area’s hardscape blending into the deck that spans across the dining room, living room and primary bedroom. Along with the steps up to the family room and numerous sliding glass doors, there is an easy indoor-outdoor flow.

Expansive rear windows maximize natural light and creek views.

The rear elevation is infilled with windows and doors with very little solid walls to maximize panoramic views of the landscape and Peachblossom Creek. The design of the deck incorporates a partially cantilevered dining area, raised planters and a pergola.

Pergola frames the deck’s dining space, with wisteria ready to provide natural shade.

The spacious deck has areas for dining al-fresco or underneath the shade that will soon be provided by the pergola’s fragrant wisteria with the strategically placed wind chime for soothing sound. I also admired how the colors of the furnishings blend in with the deck’s easy care flooring.

Primary bedroom’s private deck offers space to relax and enjoy moonlit evenings.

The rear wall of the primary bedroom is offset from the rest of the house’s rear wall to offer more depth for perhaps a pair of chaise lounges for sunbathing or dancing in the moonlight?

Uninterrupted views extend from the front door to the creek through sliding glass doors.

After enjoying the rear yard’s outdoor room, I was ready to explore the house. The front door opens to reveal a long vista through the living room’s window wall of sliding glass doors and full sidelights, to the deck, fence and Peachblossom Creek. I admired the Owner’s eclectic taste in both the hall’s antique bench with a high back that folds over to become a table top and the living room’s contemporary sofa. I also admired how the side wall of the brick fireplace wraps around the foyer for texture and the shades of the beautiful black walnut flooring.

Custom millwork with integrated lighting combines practicality and design.

The wall of bespoke millwork extends from the foyer into the living room and adds color to the wall. The recessed wall washer lighting makes it easy to read the upper books’ titles or to highlight other treasures.

Full-height sliding doors define the open plan with natural light and stunning views.

Unlike the rancher with fully enclosed rooms and small windows in which I grew up, stepping into this open plan living and dining area with the transparency of its full height glass walls and panoramic views was delightful.

Brick fireplace blends texture into the open living space while anchoring the layout.”

Behind the living room’s brick chimney is the hall to the bedrooms, baths, and a powder room. The long upholstered sofa creates a great space for gathering with family or friends and I loved the juxtaposition of the contemporary sofa with the rocker and other antiques. I was intrigued by the wooden figures peeking up above the sofa and as I drew closer, I discovered sets of antique chess sets arrayed on tables behind the sofa.

Wide visual flow between the dining area and family room keeps spaces connected.

The dining area easily accommodates six diners or more when the table top is fully extended for family celebrations or holidays. The chairs’ curved backs looked quite comfortable and I dearly coveted the beautiful wood corner cabinet. From the dining area, a wide wall opening leads to the adjacent family room.

Wraparound windows bathe this family room in sunlight and extend views to the pool.

The spacious family room feels more like a sunroom with its wrap-around windows and doors that flood the room with daylight deep into the space. French doors lead to steps down to the lawn and pool area. The living room’s sofa is oriented to the fireplace and reading and the family room is oriented to the TV, the landscape and the views beyond of Peachblossom Creek. Off one interior corner of the room is a full bath for clean up after an afternoon in the pool.

Granite countertops and a balance of black and stainless appliances elevate the kitchen.

Another wall opening in the dining room leads to the kitchen with a vista to the windows of the breakfast room at the front of the house. The white cabinets that highlight the beautiful wood floors, accents of the white/black/gray of the granite countertops, the mix of black and stainless steel appliances and the backsplash’s colors and texture pleased this cook.

Central hub provides access to the garage, foyer, kitchen, and dining spaces for easy flow.

The kitchen-breakfast area is connected to the foyer, dining room and the two-car garage, making it the hub of the house. A door next to the R/F leads directly to the garage.

Built-in laundry closet discreetly blends function with the breakfast area’s design.

The washer and dryer are discretely set into a closet with shelves above for storage of supplies. The wide and long windows overlook the front wall’s recessed planter whose plants will soon show their color. The room currently has a desk and chair for computer work but the room’s size could easily accommodate a table and chairs for breakfast or informal meals.

Primary suite features sunrise views and a seating area for unwinding in style.

The house’s layout is zoned very well with the foyer separating the public areas of the house with the private area of the bedrooms and baths. The spacious primary bedroom easily accommodates a king size bed where one wakes up to stunning sunrise views over Peachblossom Creek. The sitting area at the side window’s location also provides space for the antique chest of drawers.

Glass-enclosed shower with clean white and gray tones evokes a spa-like retreat.

Throughout the house, the walls are painted light gray since it is the best color as a backdrop for colorful art. The primary bathroom shower’s wrap-around walls of white-gray-black tones and the size of the tiles of the shower is perfectly scaled for the space. The glass door and both the full height and also the partial height wall with glass above gives the space transparency. The large walk-in closet across the hall from the bathroom completes the ensuite.

Positioning of mirror reflects dual sunlight, adding visual depth, while crisp white cabinetry and trim make the space feel clean and spacious.

The position of the mirror above the lavatory gives this room a dual aspect look since the mirror reflects the other window. The room’s length would make a longer lavatory possible if one needed more countertop space.

Corner guest room offers sunny exposures and features timeless wood floors.

Two guest bedrooms share a hall bath. This corner bedroom’s exterior walls face the front yard and the side street for abundant daylight throughout the day. I admired how the king size bed’s bedspread paisley design complements the beautiful wood floor and how the rocker, writing desk and nightstands with lamps for reading provide all a guest would need.

Prime location on the highly desirable Oxford Corridor and close proximity to the by-pass and downtown Easton, this one level, family oriented home enables a young couple to start a family and remain in their home as empty nesters or retirees. The private lot with meticulous landscaping, tranquil views of Peachblossom Creek with access to a community landing for launching kayaks, the fenced rear yard, pool, deck and pergola keeps one attuned to nature. Extensive upgrades both inside and out include the roof, pool and systems. Renovations over many years and the open plan living-dining-family room area make this an unusual and very livable rancher. Interiors defined by light gray walls, beautiful black walnut floors and custom electric cellular shades and wood blinds are the finishing touches to this move-in ready home!

For more information about this property, contact Shelley Baden with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services PenFed Realty at 410-266-0600 (o), 703-447-5006 (c), or shelley.baden@penfedrealty.com. For more photographs and pricing, visit

https://www.bhhspenfedrealty.com/annapolis/shelley-baden/cid-1092182/md/28540-holden-road-21601/pid-430879647?LuxuryTheme=true , “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Open House Date: June 14th from 1:00 to 3:00

Photography by Sam Brewer, HD Brothers, www.hdbros.com