Expansive estate on the south-facing Miles River waterfront, offering optimal sunlight.

In my first year as a real estate agent new to the area, I learned that the south side of the Miles River is nicknamed “Millionaires Row” since the estate waterfront properties face south that provide optimum sun for houses and pool areas. To reach today’s property, I first drove along a long paved road through a mature landscape dominated by majestic pine trees and additional landscaping. The driveway became a circular paved area around the main house between a detached three-car garage with an apartment above on one side and a pool/guest house on the other side.

Angled design provides seamless connection to the pier, private beach, and panoramic views.

As I began my walk around the site, I realized its shape is an undulating point of land with the main house and accessory structures angled down the Miles River for stunning views. A gently sloping path of large stone pavers and grass leads to the pier at the upper part of the 300 foot +/- riprapped shoreline. The pier has a boat lift and approximately 4′ +/- MLW and a private beach.

I stood and marveled at how close the house was to the water that is no longer allowed. From the house, only one lone tree at the shoreline intrudes upon the unobstructed panoramic view of the water; the accessory structures are tucked among mature trees. At the end of the lawn, I discovered a hardscaped area with two Adirondack chairs and I imagined how relaxing it would be to relax and end my workday watching the sun set in this exquisite spot.

“Traditional-style architecture defined by symmetrical massing, gables, and a deep brick porch.”

The house’s distinctive massing and symmetry includes multiple gables and offsets. The symmetrical center two-story wing’s gable projects beyond the front wall and is enhanced by a deep brick front porch supported by columns and a decorative railing around the low slope roof. From the center wing, two side wings telescope down, one of which is enhanced by a screened porch. The massing and the exterior color palette of light gray siding, white window and door trim, dark shutters and wide windows offers traditional style architecture that has great appeal.

Elegant wide stair anchors the foyer, highlighted by custom moldings and pilasters.

The front door opens to reveal a spacious foyer with a wide “U” shaped stair that gracefully spills onto the foyer opposite a powder room and a coat closet. I admired the balustrade design that begins with white pickets that bends into molding that wraps around the stair’s wall aligned with the balusters’ cap rail. On either side of the wide and long hall, wall openings framed with pilasters and moldings define the entrances to the living and dining rooms. The foyer hall’s crown, chair rail and baseboard molding add elegance to the space and introduces the very high level of detailing throughout the house. I especially admired how the end of the hall’s wall slightly curves to meet the pilasters at the opening to the sunroom beyond. Since the house is not fully finished, I imagined an Oriental rug below a round table with a large vase of flowers from the gardens on axis with the wall openings of the living and dining rooms.

Generous proportions allow seating around the gas fireplace, framed by bespoke millwork.

The spacious living room is 17’-9” x 24-9” so it can accommodate a variety of seating arrangements around the gas fireplace. The white expanse of the walls and ceiling highlight the beautiful wood floors. Being an avid reader, I could visualize rows of books in the bespoke millwork between the windows partially covered by plantation shutters. A pair of French doors lead to the adjacent waterside sunroom.

Vertical moldings and a central pendant fixture offer timeless elegance for gatherings.

The dining room is 24’-5” x 17’-11” so it can easily accommodate a table and chairs for family dinners with extensions when more chairs are needed for holidays or other celebrations. The pendant light fixture is centered in the room and the tall vertical molding adds great architectural character. A new owner could add their own touches of wallpaper and/or paint as an accent color. Another pair of French doors lead to the adjacent waterside sunroom.

Waterside sunroom maximizes river views with expansive windows and room for entertaining.

The waterside sunroom is 9’-2” x 36’-6” and has a single French door that is covered with a low slope roof over brick steps. At one end of the sunroom is the breakfast room and at the other end is the primary ensuite. The exterior wall is infilled with wide and long windows for panoramic views of the Miles River. What a great space for a family celebration or entertaining with round tables placed in a long row!

Beadboard wainscot and corner windows add warmth and define this cozy dining nook.

The cozy breakfast room’s corner location with wide windows provides panoramic views of the Miles River and the beadboard wainscot adds texture to the walls.

Classic design integrates quartz countertops, a center island, and detailed cabinetry framing the views.

The breakfast room’s beadboard wainscot extends into the “U” shaped kitchen with a center island, quartz countertops, and white cabinetry that accents the beautiful wood flooring for a classic design. I especially admired the shallow base cabinetry that projects slightly from the exterior wall and frames the rear window.

Custom cabinetry and thoughtful layout ensure functional elegance for everyday use.

The front wall of the 14’-5” x 17’-11” kitchen has a wide double unit window over the sink and the glazed doors of the bespoke upper cabinetry unit continues the transparency. The kitchen’s layout creates a tight work triangle that minimizes the cook’s steps. Another wide doorway framed by pilasters and molding leads to the adjacent family room.

Sloped ceilings and a bay projection frame unobstructed water views in this relaxing space.

The 16’-9” x 19’-11” family room has water views from both the rear wall of windows in a bay projection and also the sliding doors to the adjacent screened porch. Bespoke millwork for books, puzzles, family photographs, etc. around the TV makes this a great room for family relaxation around the gas fireplace. The sloped ceiling provides spatial variety and the skylight offers an opportunity for star gazing.

Sliding doors open to a porch designed with angled walls to elevate the riverfront perspective.

Pairs of sliding doors lead to a cozy screened porch overlooking the water and the rear side of the screened porch is angled to maximize the view. The family room’s side doorway leads to a full bathroom and a laundry with an exterior door for access from the path to the pier for clean up after a day on the water.

Private wing with sliding doors to the waterside deck and a sloped ceiling for dimensional variety.

The sumptuous primary suite has its own one-story wing whose depth extends beyond the front and rear walls of the house. The 15’4” x 19’-1” bedroom’s rear wall is infilled with sliding doors to the waterside deck. The sloped ceiling provides spatial variety and the two side windows provide additional sunlight. I especially admired the elegant textured pendant light that disappears into the white ceiling.

Built-in millwork pairs practicality with sophisticated design in this tranquil riverside retreat.

The primary bedroom has privacy from the sunroom with a connection of a room with floor to ceiling bespoke millwork and wide windows overlooking the water that creates a cozy snug. More bespoke millwork in the bedroom contains a mix of cabinets for storage, open shelves for family photos and memorabilia and a recess for a large screen TV. A door on the side wall leads to the primary bath and two separate and very large walk-in closets to complete the ensuite.

French doors lead to dual walk-in closets, while sloping ceilings add vertical spaciousness.

In the primary bath, one pair of French doors separates the two lavatories and leads to one of the large walk-in closets. Another pair of French doors leads to the other large walk-in closet. The sloped ceiling creates spatial volume and the French doors expand the perspective across and through the space.

Jetted soaking tub positioned under a transom window invites natural light and nighttime serenity.

The jetted soaking tub between the toilet compartment and the shower is the focal point of the primary bath with a window treatment for privacy. I especially admired the transom over the tub that follows the shape of the sloped ceiling and provides daylight and moonlight.

Corner ensuite boasts windows on three walls, bathing the space in daylight throughout the day.

I returned to the stair in the foyer to begin my tour of the second floor that contains this large ensuite at one corner of the house, and two other bedroom ensuites. This bedroom is currently a guest bedroom but it could also become a secondary primary ensuite while one’s children are young. The corner location in the house allows this 15’-5” x 17’-11” bedroom to have windows on all three walls and keeps this bedroom sunny throughout the day.

Adjoining sunroom and balcony extend the second-floor guest quarters with outdoor access.00-

Since the middle guest bedroom ensuite has only one exterior wall, its bonus is the adjacent sunroom with a side door to a shared balcony overlooking the water. The third bedroom ensuite is next to this bedroom and has both a window and also a door to the balcony.

Light-filled pool house features bay windows, sliding doors, and an open plan for extended stays.

Having explored the house, I went outside to tour the pool house and the garage apartment. The light and airy pool house has both a bay window and sliding doors for abundant daylight and sliding doors lead to the pool area. With a mini-kitchen and a full bath, this open plan suite with a bedroom and full bath could also be a delightful and private guest ensuite for long term stays.

Open-plan living with kitchenette and full bath offers versatility for guests or a private office space.

Another option for extended stays would be the apartment over the three car garage. The stair leads up to an open plan mini-kitchen, living and sleeping areas and a full bath.

Triple windows in the sitting area provide elevated views of the tranquil waterfront setting.

The sitting area has a triple window for bird-eye views of the water.

“Irish Tides” main house, pool and pool/guest house and three car garage with an apartment above is a quintessential Eastern Shore family compound on the sunny side of the Miles River. The rear elevation of the traditionally styled main house is infilled with windows and doors and is sited at an angle to the shoreline to maximize the tranquil views across and down the river from most of the main rooms of the house.

The floor plan is zoned very well with the center wing containing a spacious foyer between the living and dining rooms, waterside sunroom, breakfast room and chef’s kitchen with multiple French doors for easy indoor-outdoor flow. The primary suite has its own wing and a private waterside deck. At the other end of the house are the informal areas of the family room, screened porch, laundry and powder room close to the pier. The second floor bedroom ensuites also offers the option for the largest one to be a secondary primary ensuite. Throughout the house, the interior details of the stair balustrade, crown moldings, pilasters, chair rails, baseboards, paneling and bespoke millwork create an elegant backdrop for one’s furnishings. There is also a newly encapsulated basement and crawlspace.

Within the beautifully landscaped grounds are the in-ground pool, outdoor shower, patio, pool/guest house for extended stays. All this and the convenience of being quite close to Easton’s shops, restaurants and special events!

For more information about this property, contact Chuck Mangold, Jr., at 410-822-6665 (o), 410-924-8833 (c), or chuck@chuckmangold.com. For more pictures and pricing, 27029milesriverroad.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Interior Photography by Jennifer Madino

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.