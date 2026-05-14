Secluded 10-acre property with waterfront access.

This unique property is ideally located in Royal Oak, equidistant from the amenities of both St. Michaels and Easton. The property is owned and managed by Tremezzo Stay, whose owners have a portfolio containing a range of special properties that they have personally both renovated and fully furnished as vacation rentals in Talbot County.

This property’s 10 acre site is set far back from the road and offers peace and privacy so one can relax and enjoy active sports like horseback riding or swimming in the pool overlooking the unobstructed shoreline of Bridge Creek. On the day of my visit, I walked out to the private pier, just in time to admire a sailboat beginning its graceful glide along the water against the backdrop of the horizon far away.

The barn and paddocks recall the property’s former life as a Friesian horse farm.

I learned this unique property is a former Friesian horse farm; being sports challenged, I consulted my Piazza colleague, Alex, who has a Fresian horse. They are a rare breed from the Netherlands known for their black coats, long manes and high stepping gaits. She told me about the legendary Friesian Lolke 371 who once called this barn and paddocks home.

Equestrian enthusiasts can bring their horses along for a vacation for them to also enjoy luxurious accommodations and exercise in the sunny paddocks, complete with jumps.

Wide windows and cozy outdoor spaces overlook the pool and creek.

The rear elevation of the house opens up to the water with wide windows that also overlook the pool area and playground areas. In between is a grouping of Adirondack chairs strategically placed around a firepit for supervising children at play during the day, evening relaxation and later stargazing. The outdoor rooms of the long screened porch, sunroom area of the living room and the second floor deck that offers bird’s eye panoramic views of Balls Creek keeps one attuned to nature.

Two gables and a deep brick porch give a modern edge to the farmhouse design.

The story and a half, two room deep house stretches across the lot to maximize views of the water from most of the main rooms. The farmhouse architectural style and white siding has been updated with thin-line black framed windows for a sleek contemporary look. The asymmetrical front elevation with two gables enhances the massing, accented by the deep brick front porch with thick rough cut stained wood columns. The porch’s hipped roof’s color blends into the main roof’s earth toned architectural shingles to maintain the massing. The row of black rockers tempted me but I was eager to being my tour of the interiors.

Herringbone brick foyer introduces earthy tones and thoughtful details.

The oversized front door between sidelights of half glass/half paneled opens into the wide foyer that introduces the earth tones of the interior design. The brick floor in a herringbone pattern accentuates the width of the space and the black shiplap wall is accented by a mirror’s wood frame with horseshoe motifs. My compliments to the photographer who captured the reflection of the stair in the mirror. The curvaceous wood settee is a perfect counterpoint to the space’s geometry.

Welcoming foyer offers sightlines through the house to the water beyond.

From the foyer, one vista is through the informal dining area to the screened porch, then to the lawn and water. The other vista is across the dining room. I admired the detailing of the stair with white walls and risers and stained treads. I especially admired the transparency of the balustrade with stained posts and very slender cabling that disappears into the spatial volume.

Expansive windows frame pastoral views of the paddocks and trees

The dining room’s two pairs of wide and long windows overlook the paddocks against the background of mature trees. The dining room has an appealing eclectic look from the wood armoire and the long table with chairs at each end and benches at each side. The large rug and contemporary pendant light fixture are finishing touches.

Black cabinetry, white tiles, and granite countertops create a sophisticated kitchen.

A wall opening leads from the dining room to the kitchen in my fave layout, an “L” and island. The space’s width accommodates another wall of cabinetry and the black cabinetry, granite countertops, backsplashes of running bond white tile and the stainless steel appliances create a sophisticated look. The trio of windows has a vista through the adjacent screened porch to the lawn and the water.

Breakfast area connects the kitchen into the screened porch, offering indoor-outdoor flow.

Walking from the kitchen into the breakfast/informal dining area with its backdrop of another black shiplap wall focused my attention to the black and white artwork of a horse that adds perspective to the space. The round table is centered on the round rug to define the dining area and encourages easy conversation. For al-fresco dining, sliding doors lead to the screened porch.

Delightful screened porch provides water views and inviting spaces for relaxation.

The screened porch length offers space for relaxing on the rattan furnishings with thick cushions and pillows in earth tones to savor panoramic views of the unobstructed shoreline. Wrought iron dining table and chairs and picnic tables near the rear door encourage al-fresco dining. At twilight the string of lights adds soft lighting that must create a magical space for watching sunsets.

Bold tile and vintage accents highlight the powder room’s nod to classic design.

Next to the screened porch is this large powder room with an exterior door that also serves the pool area. I have specified the tile pattern many times for architectural clients as the basket weave pattern appears three-dimensional. I admired the black accessories and especially the wall mounted vintage black and white lavatory. The artwork on the wall sends a clear message that one is definitely in Maryland.

Dropped beam divides sunroom from a game area

The powder room also has door that opens into a short hall between the kitchen and the spacious living room that spans across the depth of the house. This end of the room is furnished as a game area but the dropped beam across the width of the space could also define a sunroom for direct views of the water. The side exterior door leads to a shallow stoop and steps down to grade leading to a sidewalk to the parking area by the two-car garage. Another interior door near the front of the room also leads to the garage.

A fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows make the living room spacious yet cozy.

The front part of the wide and deep living room accommodates two full size sofas and two chairs for family time around the TV with the fireplace on the side wall adding seasonal warm ambiance. Just like the dining room, the two wide and long windows overlook the paddocks against the background of mature trees. The subtle white wall of shiplap adds texture to the space and combines with the other white walls and ceiling to reflect the light.

Rich wall tones in the front primary bedroom create an intimate retreat.

The house’s floor plan is laid out very well with the foyer separating the “public” part from the wing containing two primary ensuites and one bedroom with a bath across the hall. This primary ensuite is located at the front corner of the house. The deep color of the walls surrounds the neutrals of the rug, wall treatments and bedding.

Geometric tile and caramel walls make the front primary bathroom visually striking.

The spacious bathroom’s deep caramel walls highlights the tile polygon patterned floor, cabinetry, window seat and dual lavatory. I especially admired the bold geometry of the shower surround’s of black and white tile.

The colorful ceiling detail adds personality to the bright rear primary bedroom.

Contrasting with the colors of the front primary ensuite, the rear primary ensuite is airy and bright with an unexpected but delightful ceiling with its kinetic pattern of multicolored shapes above the neutral colors of the rug, walls and bedding. The picture window flanked by operable windows infills the rear wall to maximize the view of the lawn and Bridge Creek.

Compact and efficient, the rear primary bathroom features contrasting black accents.

The compact primary bathroom is efficient and the white of the walls and lavatory top is accented by the black of the ceiling and window trim, baseboard and lavatory cabinet and the reddish tiled floor.

A dormer window at the stair landing offers sunlight and architectural interest.

I began my tour of the second floor by walking up the stair and stopping to savor the view of the foyer below through the transparent balustrade. The sloped ceiling adds spatial variety and the dormer window provides sunlit and moonlit views of the trees and the sky.

The second-floor sitting room opens to a balcony with panoramic water views.

The stair ends at a den with wide sliding doors to the balcony for indoor-outdoor flow and bird’s eye panoramic views of the grounds and Bridge Creek. The large rug separates the sitting area from the hall. Behind the den is another primary ensuite; at the other end of the hall are two guest bedrooms that share a hall bath.

A nook in the guest bedroom frames views of the grounds, perfect for quiet moments.

The corner guest bedroom has great interior architecture from the sloped ceiling and the different heights of the knee walls; the one behind the bed is sized for high headboards like this one. At the rear wall, the room’s shape changes to create a nook with a double unit window overlooking the grounds and Bridge Creek that is a perfect space for a crib or a sitting area.

Triple windows in this guest bedroom provide serene creek and lawn views.

If I were lucky to be a guest, I would choose this cozy bedroom with its black and white interiors and artwork. From the bed, the triple window that infills most of the rear wall offers panoramic bird’s eye views of the lawn and Bridge Creek.

The black accent wall in the upstairs primary bedroom creates a modern focal point.

Having a primary ensuite on both floors gives a couple flexibility to be upstairs while their children are young, or for visiting parents with young children. I admired the bedroom’s black shiplap accent wall that accentuates the bed frame and the geometric pattern of the rug in many shades of gray. Sliding doors lead to the balcony and the short hall passes walk-in closets and leads to attic storage.

Monochrome tones and whimsical artwork bring charm to the primary bathroom.

The bathroom for the primary ensuite has one wall that is sloped for extra height and the white, gray and black colors of the walls, flooring, cabinetry and the artwork create a harmonious composition. I especially liked the whimsical artwork with a calf peeking in between crisscrossed wood lengths.

This property has it all, beginning with a convenient location equidistant to the shops, restaurants and amenities of Easton and St. Michaels. Add a serene setting encompassing ten acres on a private peninsula overlooking Bridge Creek to the Chesapeake Bay, enhanced by quintessential Eastern Shore farmhouse vernacular architecture combined with stylish contemporary interiors. Outdoor activities from the pool, playground and pier keeps you attuned to nature. For equestrians, exercise your horse on the paddocks where the legendary KFPS Fresian stallion Lolke 371 horse once roamed. This is a unique opportunity to acquire a turn key property as your residence or continue its status as a successful vacation rental for the upcoming summer season.

For more information about this property, contact Cornelia C. Heckenbach, Associate Broker and Coastal Top Producer since 2016, at Long and Foster Real Estate, 410-310-1229 (c) or info@corneliaheckenbach.com . For more pictures and pricing, visit www.StMichaelsMdWaterfront.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Photography by: Brandon and Marissa Lytle, 443-602-2345

Tremezzo Stay, www.tremezzostay.com ,tremezzostay@gmail.com