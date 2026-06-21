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Elizabeth Beggins's avatar
Elizabeth Beggins
4h

What a gift this is!

"When you have little time with someone, you come to know and remember them through stories. In the end, that’s all we are. The tales others will tell about us. But beware of white hats and black hats, superheroes and villains, I tell my writing students."

This and many other lines are just right for today and these times.

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