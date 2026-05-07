Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment.



This week, From and Fuller discuss the growing Republican dilemma in swing districts, highlighted by this week’s Indiana primary, where Trump-backed challengers defeated at least five Republican state senators who voted against redistricting. Al and Craig also discuss Donald Trump’s abrupt reversal of Operation Freedom, announced less than 48 hours earlier to the American public.