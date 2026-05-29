From and Fuller Hot Takes

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Spy JournalSubscribe to watchFrom and Fuller Hot TakesAl and Craig share their political hot takes of the weekSpy EditorMay 29, 2026∙ PaidShareAl and Craig share their political hot takes of the weekContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Spy Editor.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.From & FullerWeekly conversations with Al From and Craig Fuller, hosted by Dave WheelanWeekly conversations with Al From and Craig Fuller, hosted by Dave WheelanSubscribeAuthorsSpy EditorRecent PostsFrom and Fuller Hot TakesMay 1 • Spy EditorFrom and Fuller Hot TakesApr 25 • Spy EditorFrom and Fuller Hot TakesMar 13 • Spy Editor, Al From, and Craig FullerFrom and FullerMar 6 • Spy EditorFrom and FullerMar 5 • Spy EditorFrom and FullerFeb 27 • Spy EditorFrom and FullerFeb 26 • Spy Editor