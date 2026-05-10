From and Fuller Hot Takes

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Spy JournalSubscribe to watchFrom and Fuller Hot Takes Al and Craig share their political hot takes for the weekSpy EditorMay 10, 2026∙ PaidShareAl and Craig share their political hot takes for the weekContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Spy Editor.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Spy JournalSubscribeAuthorsSpy EditorRecent PostsFrom and Fuller Hot TakesMay 22 • Craig Fuller and Al FromFrom and Fuller Hot TakesApr 17 • Spy EditorFrom and Fuller Hot TakesApr 11 • Spy EditorFrom and Fuller Hot TakesApr 3 • Spy EditorFrom and FullerApr 2 • Spy EditorMaryland Caucus with Foxwell and MitchellMar 20 • Spy EditorFrom and Fuller Hot TakesMar 20 • Spy Editor