Al and Craig share their political hot takes for the week.
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From and Fuller Hot Takes
Al and Craig share their political hot takes for the week.
Spy Staff, Craig Fuller, and Al From
Jun 19, 2026
∙ Paid
From & Fuller
Weekly conversations with Al From and Craig Fuller, hosted by Dave WheelanWeekly conversations with Al From and Craig Fuller, hosted by Dave Wheelan