There is an endless supply of little things and quiet moments that bring me happiness every single day. A friend of mine calls these moments “glimmers.” I have always loved that word because it perfectly captures what they are, tiny flashes of light in ordinary life. Glimmers are the small experiences that spark joy, peace, gratitude, comfort, or hope, even in the middle of busy schedules, difficult seasons, or stressful days.

A glimmer can be almost anything. It can be the warmth of the morning sun spilling across the kitchen floor, the smell of fresh coffee brewing before the house wakes up, or hearing a favorite song unexpectedly . Sometimes it is the sound of children laughing in another room, a dog resting its head on your lap, or a stranger smiling at you in the grocery store. Other times it is much quieter, the feeling of clean sheets at the end of a long day, the sound of rain against the windows, or the comfort of someone simply sitting beside you without needing words.

What makes glimmers so meaningful is that they are easy to miss. Life moves quickly, and our minds are often trained to focus on stress, responsibilities, and problems that need solving. We rush from one task to the next without pausing long enough to notice the small gifts woven into our everyday lives. But my friend believes that when you intentionally train your mind to look for glimmers, your perspective slowly begins to change.

The more you notice them, the more they seem to appear. It is almost as if gratitude sharpens your vision. You begin to realize that happiness is not always found in big milestones, vacations, or extraordinary events. Often, it lives quietly inside ordinary moments. A peaceful walk outside in your garden. A candlelit dinner. A child reaching for your hand. Tiny reminders that there is still beauty, softness, and goodness in the world.

Glimmers do not erase hardship or make life perfect. Difficult days still exist, and sorrow still finds its way into our lives. But glimmers help balance the weight of those harder moments. They ground us in the present and gently remind us that even on difficult days, there are still pieces of light to hold onto.

I think that is why the idea resonates with so many people. We are not searching for a perfect life; we are searching for moments that make life feel meaningful. And sometimes those moments are wonderfully small. The more we learn to notice them, the richer our days become. Life begins to feel less rushed, less heavy, and more connected.

Maybe that is the true power of glimmers: they teach us that joy does not always arrive with fireworks. Sometimes it arrives quietly, softly, and unexpectedly, asking only that we slow down long enough to notice it.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.