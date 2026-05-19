As I wave goodbye to my so called “glory days,” I find myself seeking inspiration from women who have done or are doing incredible feats in their later years. Turns out there are plenty of them to inspire us. Here are just a few examples.

At 84 years old, Martha Stewart is redefining aging by continuing to run a massive lifestyle empire, starring in a television series, maintaining a strenuous physical fitness regime, and attending the Olympics with Snoop Dogg. Just this month, Martha released a new book entitled The Martha Way: Essential Principles for Mastering Home and Living which details advice on cooking, entertaining, home organizing, collecting, and gardening. In short, Stewart is the ultimate example of what many call “super aging.”

Dian Nyad, at age 64, became the first person to swim from Cuba to Florida without a shark cage. She completed the grueling 111-mile swim in approximately 53 hours.

Leslie Stahl, now 84-years old, has been an active political journalist for 60 Minutes for 35 years. She actively challenges outdated stereotypes of elderly women through her professional and personal advocacy.

Bonnie Garmus published her debut novel Lessons in Chemistry when she was 65 years old.

At 76 years old, Meryl Streep is returning as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, producing, and starring in Netflix’s adaptation of The Corrections, and making an historic seven-figure philanthropic gift to the National Women’s History Museum to preserve women’s history. She is an active grandmother to six grandchildren and is known to continue her habit of swimming a mile each day.

Ernestine Shepard became a bodybuilder at 71 years of age and was officially recognized by the Guiness World Records as the world’s oldest competitive female bodybuilder.

Barbara Hillary, at age 79, became the first Black woman to reach both the North and South Poles.

At 78 years old, Ina Garten recently released her memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens, is publishing a new cookbook called Simply Ina, and is embarking on a multi-city book tour across the country.

The legendary British actress Dame Maggie Smith, a breast cancer survivor with a 70-year acting career, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the portrayal of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, reached a new generation of fans playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter film series and earned iconic status as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey. Smith died in 2024 at the age of 89.

Margaret Atwood, now 79, the author best known for The Handmaid’s Tale, published the sequel The Testaments in2019. It is now being released as an eight-episode series on Hulu.

Grandma Moses began painting at age 79 and continued to paint until her death at 101 years of age. Today her paintings are in many museums, and some have sold for more than a million dollars.

Helen Mirren, at age 80, is actively redefining aging by maintaining a high-profile acting career, leading major film franchises, and serving as a fierce advocate for women. She keeps fit by practicing yoga and swears by a Royal Canadian Air military workout routine.

Nancy Pelosi, now age 86, led the House Democrats for 20 years as Speaker of the House. Pelosi announced that she will not seek re-election this year.

Toni Morrison, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature at age 62, continued authoring novels well into her 80’s.

Renowned ethologist and conservationist Jane Goodall spent her later years, well into her 80’s, traveling extensively on speaking tours, authoring numerous books, and tirelessly advocating for climate action, environmental protection, and human rights. Goodall studied wild chimpanzees for 65 years in Tanzania. She died in her sleep at 91 years of age.

So how can we emulate these role models and remain active and productive in our later years? Sociologists recommend cultivating robust social networks and engaging in meaningful community roles. They also recommend adapting to a lifelong view of fitness by embracing moderate accessible activities such as water aerobics, gardening, yoga, weight and strength training, walking, dancing, and kayaking.

Since moving to the Eastern Shore, I must admit I have been beyond impressed by how active and involved “older” women are in various nonprofit boards, book clubs, mahjongg and bridge sessions, fitness clubs, artistic endeavors, social networks, travel expeditions, volunteering at museums and community centers, and more. These women spur many of us on to become engaged in meaningful activities.

The poet Maya Angelou once wrote, “I’ve learned that a woman who survives the fires is not burned, she is forged. And in that forge, she becomes infinitely more beautiful, wise, and powerful.”

I couldn’t agree more. Here’s to all the women “of a certain age” who are setting the world on fire! Well done and many thanks.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.