Residents may soon hear a new sound over the Miles River.

The Town of St. Michaels announced that Air & Opportunity Aviation, LLC, operating as Coastal Seaplanes, plans to conduct sound testing on the Miles River beginning at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.

According to the town, the testing will take place outside St. Michaels town limits, and members of the public are invited to observe the activity from the shoreline or nearby public areas.

The testing follows a presentation by Coastal Seaplanes to the St. Michaels Waterways Advisory Board in May, where company representatives outlined plans to establish a seaplane base on the Miles River and offer charter service to and from the area. Following public comment, the company suspended earlier plans for sound testing and charter operations within St. Michaels Harbor.

Town officials noted that any future charter flights would be required to comply with regulations established by the Federal Aviation Administration, Maryland Aviation Administration, and U.S. Coast Guard. Passengers arriving by charter service would be transferred to shore by boat or shuttle rather than landing directly in the harbor.

The June 2 testing is expected to provide residents and local officials with a better understanding of the noise levels associated with seaplane operations as discussions about the proposal continue.