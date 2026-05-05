Last week King Charles’ speech before Congress was a mix of witty self-deprecating humor, masterful diplomacy, and profound eloquence. He managed to stress the issues he cared about, even knowing that many in the audience were at odds with his points of view.

King Charles talked about the value of alliances--the importance of supporting Ukraine and NATO; recognizing the realities of climate change and taking steps to counteract its ramifications; and the necessity of checks and balances, particularly the importance of all parties stepping up to the plate and taking responsibility for their roles. The checks and balances assertion was a strong reprimand to a Congress that has consistently shirked its responsibilities in recent years.

Watching King Charles speech got me thinking about the two men sitting behind him—two men who are pretty much the opposite of the man who stood in front of them. Four words come to mind when describing Vice President J.D. Vance and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson—smarmy, hypocritical, self-serving, and unprincipled.

Let’s start with J.D. Vance. There was a time, not that long ago, when he called Trump “morally reprehensible,” “idiotic,” and “America’s Hitler.” As a Yale graduate with ties to tech billionaire Peter Thiel, he then positioned himself as a champion of the rural working class against the so-called “elites.” (Now, as one of the “elites” when he travels, he demands the largest caravan of SUVs I’ve seen support a vice president—even when he’s on one of his numerous vacations, including those to the Cotswolds, Nantucket, Disneyland, Vermont, and more.)

Vance has demanded the prosecution of campus protestors but then raised funds for January 6th rioters whom he called “political prisoners.” He has criticized women who decided not to have children calling them “cat ladies” but has ignored economic barriers such as the cost of childcare and support for paid leave. He has criticized the European Union for interfering in Hungary’s elections and then proceeded to join Viktor Orban on stage days before Hungary’s election.

As a senator, he sent a “wokeness” questionnaire to State Department nominees, criticizing them for interfering in other countries cultural affairs, and then delivered a speech attacking European social media content moderation. He has celebrated his conversion to Catholicism and then criticized the Pope for his comments on theology. I could go on.

Next, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Johnson has long wrapped himself in the cloak of Christian values while seemingly ignoring all lawsuits and convictions against Trump involving sexual misconduct and fraud. Johnson has called for lowering violent political rhetoric while somehow giving this administration’s endless calls to violence a pass. He claims to promote a “pro-family” agenda but has frequently been accused of prioritizing political games over working families, such as cancelling votes rather than accommodating remote voting for members on parental leave. Johnson brushes off questions about Trump’s pardoning spree while attacking Biden for issuing his own set of pardons. Johnson piously opposes divisive political rhetoric yet the President and other conservative colleagues spew forth dark apocalyptic rhetoric riddled with contempt, revenge, and hatred.

It was hard not to reflect on these two men’s utter “selling of their souls” last week. I kept asking myself how we got here. Don’t get me wrong, King Charles is no saint. And like many of us, he has his share of skeletons in his closet. But King Charles has proven to be a much better king than many pundits predicted. His approval rating is well over twice that of Trump’s. And over the last few years, he has managed to stabilize the position of the monarchy. Plus, he has held fast to his beliefs on climate change and supporting valuable alliances. He has also supported England’s dealing with Epstein prosecutions, including his own brother’s. This is a far cry from Trump’s promises to stop forever wars, make America affordable again, and release the Epstein files.

Supporting hypocrites such as Vance, Johnson, and, of course, Trump is a dangerous business. They preach virtue while enacting cruelty. They prioritize personal gain over progress. And they deploy hidden agendas that hinder truth and destroy trust, leading to a fractured and misguided society.

The 11th president of the U.S., James Polk, once wrote, “I cannot adequately express the horror I feel for a man who can be so base as to veil his hypocrisy under the cloak of religion.” Amen.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.