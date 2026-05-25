All veterans who served our nation gave some, but there were some who have given all, and Memorial Day is the day to remember and honor their sacrifice.

As we enjoy living in the land of the free, and the home of the brave, we must continue to remind ourselves that there would be no freedom without the courage and the sacrifice of our veterans—men and women who showed strength when the situation demanded, determination in times of challenge, devotion, courage, and patriotism when everything felt lost.

Generation after generation of Americans has been fortunate to reap the benefits paid for by those who believed that freedom was worth fighting for. We, as the citizens of this great nation, are forever indebted to these heroes.

As we mark the 250th anniversary of our Nation, it is appropriate to give special attention to a specific group of veterans who sacrificed greatly during our battle for independence.

As a proud Marylander, I want to tell you the story of the young men who came to be known as the “Maryland 400.” On an August day 250 years ago and just 54 days after our Founders declared us a free and independent nation, the largest British expeditionary force ever assembled with over 300 ships and 32,000 soldiers landed on Long Island.

General Washington positioned our newly established army to oppose them and to defend New York. The battle did not go well for us, for the British expertly flanked the Continental Army, captured our withdrawal route and trapped the bulk of our army with its back against the Gowanus marsh that was considered impassable.

The Hessian mercenaries hired by the British to assist in the annihilation of the Continental Army were taking no prisoners. The Continental soldiers that were overrun and attempted to surrender were simply bayonetted where they stood. The American Continental Army was about to be destroyed and with its destruction our newly established nation would soon perish.

The only hope to save our army from destruction was to retreat across the Gowanus marsh, but our army needed time and an elite force of British regulars were quickly advancing to cut off this sole escape route and to fully encircle and destroy the Continental Army.

The order was given for the Maryland and Delaware Regiments to advance and hold the line to buy the Continental Army the time they needed. They were ordered to hold it “at all costs” and until every last one of our American soldiers had crossed the Gowanus marsh to safety. These young men, most in their early 20s, advanced against the overwhelming force. Against a solid wall of shot and cannon fire, the Marylanders pressed forward, closing their ranks as their comrades dropped. The clash resulted in heavy losses, and our men were thrown back.

Our Marylanders, less than 400 strong, did something extraordinary—they did not scatter or flee. They rallied and reformed their lines in the smoke and carnage. They reloaded their weapons, fixed their bayonets, and advanced against the British a second time against a solid wall of fire. Outnumbered over 10 to 1, the British volleys against them were withering and again they were thrown back.

But then our boys, our Marylanders, with many from the Eastern Shore, to include Talbot, Dorchester, and Caroline Counties, did the unthinkable. With their ranks decimated, with many severely wounded and most of their officers dead, they looked back and saw that the Continental Army needed more time to escape.

Again, the Marylanders reloaded their weapons, and for the third time they rose and reformed. Our men determined that they would advance yet again, but this time there would be no falling back. They knew what another charge would mean—they had seen it twice. They knew that they would not be going home. Our Marylanders that could still stand advanced for a third time against the overwhelming British force, and after firing their volley at point-blank range, they charged forward with bayonets against a force 10 times their size. These men knew what they were doing—they knew they would not survive this final charge, but they also knew that if they did not succeed, our army would be lost, that countless numbers of their brethren would be surrounded and slaughtered, and the hope for our new nation would be extinguished.

Nearly eighty percent of those young men died that day on that field of battle—but these young men succeeded in their mission. Our Marylanders held off the British advance for over an hour and through the sacrifice of their lives, they secured the time required for the Continental Army to retreat to safety.

By saving our army, our young Marylanders saved our nation and established a great legacy of the American fighting spirit. Our great state of Maryland forever became known as the “Old Line State” for our Marylanders who held the line on August 27, 1776.

On Memorial Day we remember the young men and women who never grew old. The ones who gave all. They were ordinary young Americans from ordinary American towns who, when faced with extraordinary circumstances, rose, stood firm, and held the line.

We must always remember that freedom is never free, and never more than one generation away from extinction. It must be fought for, protected, and handed down to our children for them to do the same.

Today we live in a time of great division. We see a culture fractured by political anger, cynicism, and petty disputes. But when you look at the graves in Arlington, and the rows of crosses in Normandy, you do not see political parties. You do not see Democrats or Republicans—you see Americans. They did not die for a faction; they died for a United States of America.

To honor them, and to ensure our grandchildren will live in the land of the free, and will have a government of the people, by the people and for the people, we must reclaim that sense of shared destiny. We must recognize that the freedoms they died to protect—freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to assemble, and our basic rights guaranteed under the rule of law—are not weapons to be used to tear each other apart. For they are gifts to be guarded with reverence.

If we lose our gratitude, if we become a people who take our freedom for granted, then we betray them. We must make the resolution that the America of tomorrow will be worthy of the heroes of yesterday.

On Memorial Day we should remember and honor our fallen veterans, and we should grieve their loss, but we should also remain eternally thankful that such men and women lived.

May God bless our veterans, may God comfort the families of our fallen heroes, and may He forever keep His watchful eye over these United States of America.

Paul Callahan is a native and current resident of Talbot County who currently serves as a volunteer firefighter and is employed as a Captain at a major U.S. airline. I am also a veteran who served as an Officer in the United States Marine Corps.