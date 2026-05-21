Small white puffs of white clover dot the green carpet of spring. While yellow dandelions erupt throughout it. Despite the absence of rain, the luscious mass of green is restful and restorative.

It’s late spring.

Bunnies hop away, their white tails bobbing while they exit my garden unconcerned about the leashed dogs.

The great blue herons fly gracefully over the massive loblolly pines. The bark of the loblolly has thick patches of dark brown resembling a palette knife painting. Its needles are dark green because the sap has run through its branches. The conifers waving in the breeze are flush with wispy green needles.

Lavender pink globes are interspersed among the oval green leaves on rhododendron bushes. The weigelia bush’s branches are laden with pink and white striped flowers. Saturated red, white, yellow, and pink flowers hide the rose bush’s thorns.

Squirrels play amongst themselves; bunnies and birds hop on the pavement as I walk down the streets. Usually, there is a morning chill in the air.

The gurgling fountains and random notes from windchimes fill the air.

Birds provide most of the sounds in the morning when I walk the dogs. Robins make a repeated chirr that rises in volume and sounds like a chuckle. Northern Cardinals belt out whistled songs, often sounding like “cheer, cheer, cheer” or “birdie, birdie, birdie.” Unlike most birds in the Northern Hemisphere, both males and females sing. American goldfinches, local warblers, sparrows, tufted titmice, and indigo buntings also contribute to the chirping and melodic early morning sounds. Yet, they are sometimes interrupted by the off-key pterodactyl squawking of the great blue heron.

Most trees have bloomed, but viburnums have pure white blossoms surrounded by deep green leaves. Early perennials are in bloom. The peonies with their large puffs of pink and white provide a sweet, luscious scent when I work in the garden.

Irises are resplendent in a multitude of colors and color combinations. They proudly display their purples, whites, yellows, and apricot colors. Japanese irises exhibit dark purple, yellow, or white blooms in a statuesque form. Most people have planted annuals, so yards are adorned with bright colors in urns and pots.

It gets light early now, so I can enjoy the morning peace while the day dawns. We are headed for the warm days of summer, but it is nice to enjoy this moment.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.