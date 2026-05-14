As part of Mental Health Awareness Month and Child Mental Health Awareness Week, The Spy recently spoke with Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons, about the growing importance of understanding trauma and its long-term impact on children, families, and communities. Reflecting on the organization’s origins more than 40 years ago as a rape crisis and trauma center for children, Dorman noted how dramatically public conversations around trauma have evolved. Today, she says, the goal is not simply treatment, but creating a culture where people feel safe acknowledging their experiences and seeking help without stigma.

During the conversation, Dorman emphasized that trauma touches nearly everyone in some form, from divorce and domestic violence to addiction, loss, and childhood instability. She stressed that early recognition and support can dramatically reduce future mental and physical health challenges, particularly for children facing adverse childhood experiences, or ACEs. Just as importantly, she said, communities must learn to ask not “What’s wrong with you?” but rather “What happened to you?” Through new educational programs, free online courses, and a May 14 Lunch and Learn event, For All Seasons hopes to give parents, teachers, coaches, faith leaders, and neighbors the tools to recognize trauma, respond with compassion, and help children and families move toward healing.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.