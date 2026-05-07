Marie Louise Elizabeth Vigee-Lebrun (1755-1842) was an extremely popular artist. Her father was Louis Vigee (1715-1767), a Parisian portrait artist and member of the Academie de Saint-Luc, the premier art academy until 1776. Seeing his young daughter’s drawings, he oversaw her art lessons. There were only a few women artists in Europe, and most of them were trained by their fathers. Louis Vigee wrote, “You will be a painter my child, if there ever was one.”

Lebrun drew the pastel “Self-portrait” (1771) (15”x11”) when she was seventeen years old. The work tells us she not only was talented, but she also was beautiful. She also was well educated. Unfortunately, rich patrons prevented her from becoming a member of the Academy because she was a woman. Nevertheless, by 1775 she achieved some success and earned enough to support herself, her brother, and her mother. In 1776 her mother pressured her into marrying Jean-Baptiste-Pierre Le Brun (1748-1813). In her Memoirs (1830s), Vigee-Lebrun wrote, “I was earning a great deal of money so that I felt no manner of inclination for matrimony…So little, however, did I feel inclined to sacrifice my liberty that, even on my way to church, I kept saying to myself, ‘Shall I say yes, or shall I say no?’ Alas I said yes, and in so doing exchanged present troubles for others.”

#2 ”Self portrait with Her Daughter, Julie” (1786)

Her husband established the Gallery Le Brun, and he became the leading art dealer in Paris. He also was a well-known gambler and managed to squander much of their money. In “Self-portrait with Her Daughter Julie” (1787) (41”x33’’), Vigee-Lebrun holds her daughter Jeanne-Julia-Louise (1780-1819) in a motherly embrace. The mother smiles at the viewer. The rosy cheeked Julie snuggles with her mother, and her large dark eyes also are focused on the viewer. Vigee-Lebrun would go on to create new fashions in her paintings and then in Paris. She preferred to depict the soft, flowing robes of classical Greece and the Middle East. Note the turban placed upon the subject’s softly curled hair.

”Marie Antoinette and Her Children” (1787)

The other mother mentioned in the title is Marie Antoinette, who left Austria for France to marry the French Dauphin in 1770, and at age 17 she became Queen in 1774. Vigee-Lebrun was called to Versailles in 1779 to serve as the Queen’s painter. The two became close, having much in common. Both were in arranged marriages to older men. The King was a hedonist. Lebrun was a gambler. Marie Antoinette was responsible for Vigee-Lebrun’s admission to the Academy. She was one of only three women members. Vigee-Lebrun painted Marie over 30 times. “Marie Antoinette and Her Children” (1788) (108”x85”) (Versailles) was the last of these paintings.

By the time her third child was born in 1784, Marie had become aware of how much she was hated by the French people, and she began to retire from public life. She said, “I wish to live as a mother, to feed my child and devote myself to its upbringing.”

The painting was commissioned by the King to counter his subjects’ bad opinion of her by showing her as a mother. In the painting, Marie wears a red velvet dress with a sable lining, but she wears no jewelry. At Marie’s right and dressed in red silk is Louis Joseph, the Dauphin, who at the time of this painting was eight years old. He was in poor health and died in prison of consumption in 1795. He stands next to an empty cradle of Princess Sophie-Helene-Beatrix, who was born in 1786. She died just before the painting was finished, two weeks before her first birthday. Leaning lovingly on Marie’s left shoulder is her eldest child Marie-Therese-Charlotte de France, Madame Royale. She had been imprisoned, but she was released in 1795 in a prisoner exchange arranged by Austria. She was the only child to survive. On Marie’s lap is Louis-Charles, Duke of Normandie, behaving a bit restlessly, like a child. He became the second Dauphin when Louis-Charles died. He too was imprisoned, and he died in 1795 at age ten, either of malnutrition or by assassination.

The painting was to be displayed in Paris at the Salon Exhibition of 1787. Fearing the painting would be damaged by those who hated Marie Antoinette, Le-Brun refused to send it. However, the government insisted. The reviews were mixed. The painting with the empty cradle distressed Marie Antoinette so much that it was sent from Paris to Versailles, out of her sight. That is the reason it was not destroyed when the mobs sacked Paris. It remains today at Versailles, and it is considered to be one of Vigee-Lebrun’s masterpieces.

The King and Queen were arrested on October 6, 1789. Vigee-Lebrun and Julie escaped that night to Italy. Marie Antoinette was executed in 1793.

1789 Self portrait with Her Daughter 51×37” Louvre (2)

In her “Self-portrait with Her Daughter” (1789) (51’’x37’’) Vigee-Lebrun is 34 years old and her daughter Julie is 9. Lebrun employed the classical triangular composition that echoes Renaissance paintings of the Madonna and Child. Her head is top most in the painting. She wears a Grecian white tunic that was considered to be the height of fashion in Paris at the time. Her curly hair that falls loosely around her face is tied with a red ribbon. An oriental red sash holds the folds of her gown in place. She wraps her arms around her daughter, and Julie wraps her arms around her mother’s neck. Their poses and their facial expressions reveal their closeness. Balancing the composition, the green robe, its color the complement of red, rests on her lap. These two Vigee-Lebrun paintings have been cited historically as representative of motherly love.

From 1789 until 1793, Vigee-Lebrun and Julie traveled through Italy, Austria, and to Russia. They were welcomed everywhere since many European royals were related to Marie Antoinette. Lebrun was elected to membership in the local academies. “Self-Portrait” (1798) (39”x32”) was painted at the request of the Uffizi Museum in Florence for the gallery of famous artists. Comfortably dressed and self-assured, Lebrun holds a palette and brushes as she works on a painting of Marie Antoinette.

Lebrun lived in exile from France for twelve years. Her husband had to divorce her in 1794 in order to protect his life and property. However, they remained friendly, and he finally succeeded in having her name removed from the list of proscribed emigrants. She returned to Paris, then moved to England, but she finally settled in Paris in 1813, and lived there until her death in 1842. She had become an internationally famous artist, but she was first an extraordinary woman.

“I do not suppose that any artist imagines he has attained perfection and far from any presumption on my part, I have never yet been quite satisfied with any work of mine. My conscience makes me think about it for a long time, and touch it up repeatedly.” (Marie Louise Vigee-Lebrun)

Marie Antoinette wrote the following poem about her great friend Elizabeth Louise:

Who more than you has been so unjustly plagued?

A manly brush adorns your paintings

Thou art not praised for thy womanhood

Yet their just envy

Its unrelenting cries

And the serpents unleashed against you,

Proclaim better than our tongues,

How great a man you are.