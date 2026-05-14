American artist Pat Steir was born in 1938 in Newark, New Jersey, and she died on March 25th of this year in Manhattan. An abstract artist, she is known internationally for her waterfall paintings. In one of her many interviews she responded, “I was the class poet when I was five years old. I always knew I wanted to be an artist, or I always felt I was a poet and an artist.” She often skipped school to visit the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The guards became used to her sitting on the floor, looking at the art.

Steir attended the Pratt Institute in New York City and the Boston University College of Fine Art. She received a BFA at Pratt in1962. Recognized early for her talent, she was included in shows in1962 at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta and in the same year at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. She had her first one-person exhibition in 1964 at the Terry Dintenfass Gallery in New York City. She began teaching at Parsons School of Design in 1969. Her work was included in the Whitney Annual in 1972. Her first one-person exhibition in a museum was in 1973 at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington, DC.

The Brueghel Series: A Vanitas of Style (1982-84) (64 panels, each 28.5”x22.5”) (oil) represents Steir’s early style, influenced by the work of Jan Brueghel (1568-1624), the Flemish artist who was known as Velvet Brueghel for his detailed paintings of flowers and animals. Her interest in art history and the amount of time she spent in museums is clearly evident here. The 64 panels compare flower paintings of the old masters such as Brueghel with flowers painted in the style of artists such as Velasquez, Van Gogh, Cezanne, Matisse, Rothko, and Pollock. The floor-to-ceiling work is intentionally placed on a grid. Steir commented, “This thing we call style is simply and only a grid created by its time. What slips through the grid of convention is what is common and human and essential to all time and all humans.” This work is both spectacular and unique.

”Waterfall Painted with Chinese in Mind” (1987)

Still searching in the late 1980s for her own style, Steir encountered Yipin, a style of art from 8th and 9th Century China. Yipin, meaning untrammeled, was a style not governed by rules. Steir spoke of the influences on her painting: “I began looking at Chinese Literati paintings and at Southern Song Dynasty pottery and painting, and I realized that I didn’t have to use the brush, that I could simply pour the paint, that I could use nature to paint a picture of itself by pouring the paint. That gravity would paint my painting with me. I was influenced and inspired by John Cage, his idea of non-intention. Essentially, my whole voyage, from that first painting of a young woman, fighting her way through the paint to now, is a search and an experiment.”

Waterfall Painted with Chinese in Mind (1987) (90”x90”) began with an unstretched canvas hung on a wall. From a ladder, she poured paint on the surface. Gravity and time took over. Beginning with white paint, then adding color, Steir made decisions about how much paint she should use, how much to dilute the oil paint, if and where to use a brush, and whether to pour or spatter paint. The result arose from human collaboration with nature. The effect of gravity is suggested by the splashing of water on the nearby rocks. The size of the painting places the viewer in front of a larger-than-life field, where both energy and harmony prevail.

”Waterfall of the Misty Dawn” (1990)

Waterfall of the Misty Dawn (1990) (80”x125’’) hangs in the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, DC. Steir began limiting her color to white, and she found the possibilities to be limitless. Her international reputation grew. Art News published an article on her in 1985, the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City mounted an exhibition of her work in 1987, and Cheim and Read, a prestigious gallery in New York City represented her work, beginning in 1991.

Curtain Waterfall (1991) (139”x117’’) hangs in the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC. The digital image presented in this article fails as a result of its size to present the variety in nature that can be found in the work itself. One or more visits to the gallery to spend time with the painting are needed in order to appreciate both the subject and the masterful work of the artist. Unforgettable!

Steir explored the addition of color. Summer Moon (2005) (9’2’’x11’5’’) is one of a series of paintings of the Moon: Morning Moon, White Moon Abyss, and Black Moon. Following in the tradition of Monet who painted Hay Stacks, Rouen Cathedral, and Waterlilies numerous times. A central burst of greens and reds emerges and illuminates the large field. Critics refer to these paintings as having a stillness, unlike the sounds from the waterfalls, and a mystical beauty. Steir believes there are two kinds of art: “One shows you things you’ve never seen before, the other one (where my art belongs) makes you see the same things with a different eye.”

”Color Wheel after Isaac Newton” (2019 20)

In 2017 President Obama presented Steir with the National Medal of Art, the highest honor the US government gives to artists in recognition of their ‘’contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts.’’ (National Endowment for the Arts)

Color Wheel After Isaac Newton (2019-20) was installed in the 400-foot inner circle gallery at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, DC. The work consists of 30 canvases, each approximately 9’X7’. Isaac Newton discovered that light is composed of violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange, and red. Each canvas is painted with the main color, and a swipe of the complementary color that drips down the center. The series has a black-on-white waterfall effect on one end and a white-on-black waterfall effect on the other. Each canvas has between four and eleven layers of paint.

Throughout her career Steir has been given numerous one-person exhibitions in galleries and museums. The Barnes Foundation, a private art collection that became part of the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2012, commissioned a Steir exhibition titled Silent Secret Waterfalls for the Museum’s Annenberg Court. She was the first artist to receive such a commission since Matisse in 1930.

”I Love Green” (2024 25)

Steir had four major exhibitions in 2025: Mirage in New York City, Before the Rain in Philadelphia, I Love You Green in Hong Kong, and Song in Zurich. I Love Green (2024-25) (72”x48’’) was part of the Zurich exhibition. Steir continued to explore her painting technique and the use of color. The colors in this piece range from lime to forest green. Using a partial grid pattern, Steir explores juxtaposing the greens and dripping them onto each other. The piece invites the viewer into a place somewhere between nature and art.

“I wanted to be a great artist, again not in slang in someone who is great. But in the fantastic, reaching the soul of other people.” (Pat Steir)