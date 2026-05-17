I’m in a standoff with a carpenter bee. I want to love her because, well, she’s a bee, and her kind is in trouble, and every day, I am becoming more aware of the sentience of life in all forms. But it’s complex. I have, for instance, been carrying ants the size of sesame seeds out of the house one by one, even as traps sit on the kitchen counter.

And since bees no longer terrify me, as they did when I was a child and would find them buzzing inside my bedroom window screens after school or worse, buzzing from undisclosed locations—like tangled in my shoestrings where I left my sneakers on the floor (surprise!)—I’ve become less reactive. Although I will never be my farm-raised mother, who would whack the daylights out of a wasp with a rolled-up newspaper, leaving it dead… or merely stunned… and then pick it up with her bare fingers by one creepy, sometimes still-moving leg to dispose of it.

So. I’m just sitting on the porch enjoying a glass of Sauvignon Blanc at the end of a day of editing when I hear the droning of a bee looking for a place to call home. A place to make the nursery for her offspring. Not a wasp, or a honeybee, but a phenomenally destructive carpenter bee. I set my wineglass on the table and move to the edge of the porch, and sure enough, there she is, inspecting the eaves in lazy, lumbering dollops, looking for some vulnerability in the wood. She is big and gentle, shiny-black like a tiny whale. Unlike yellow jackets, which swarm, she is solitary. She works alone: a mother, not a queen.

I do the sensible thing then---I climb up on the porch wall and wave my cell phone at her, calling softly, “Move on there, mama.,” which becomes,” Buzz off, bee!” as she flies close enough to swat. She wants to move in. I’m not accepting her application. From her slow, bobbing flight, she stares directly at me. It’s eerily intimate. It feels like she’s sizing me up as I stabilize myself with the chain of the porch swing.

She veers off, and I climb down victorious, but I know we are each relentless in our intention.

Later that evening, I revisit the scene of my triumph, and there’s a perfectly round hole the size of my fingertip in the eave, and sawdust litters the porch tiles. She is both a builder, constructing her home, and a pollinator, making my purple cornflowers bloom, which complicates our standoff even more. Standing on the porch in the evening light, I hear the horrible sound of her munching, destroying, molding, and trim repaired only last spring by Blue Star Contracting.

I don’t want to hurt her any more than I would hurt a butterfly. Her big dumb husband is now buzzing around the hole with his dukes up, when he can’t even sting.

She can.

But won’t.

She doesn’t want to hurt me either.

I’m starting to get her. She is in there making perfect little individual rooms for each egg, packing each partition with enough provisions so they can hatch and grow without her. In a few weeks, they will eat their way out.

I’m starting to think that, like all forms of life, we are intimately connected. I don’t want her to die, but she is the initiator of massive invisible destruction. Live long and prosper, bee. Just not here.

I told AI I was mulling ways to end this essay, and it warned me against over-articulating. Have you met me? Clearly, it has. (Maybe we should talk about this.)

I just have a really hard time not taking care of things I love, people I love. It’s as if I think love is first and foremost an obligation to serve, no matter how ambivalent I am about the object of my devotion or what the cost. Who hasn’t loved something destructive? Like a beautiful storm? Whom has love not hollowed out?

I said to AI, “As much as I love this bee, I know what will happen. When her eggs hatch, woodpeckers will hear the buzzing babies and will peck more holes through the fascia to eat them. I owned a house once where, by the end of May, the trim looked like lace.”

End there, said AI. Don’t explain the contradiction of love.

Let the house hold it.