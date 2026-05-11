My retirement days that don’t include hospital stays have settled into a gentle rhythm of walking, yoga, gardening, reading, laundry, cooking, and if I’m honest, spending a good deal of time on Instagram. I’ll admit it: I’ve become a bit addicted, especially to the women pop culture calls “trad wives.”

Instagram has also become my main source of book recommendations. That’s how I came across Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke. A new bestseller centered on the life of a “tradwife.” Naturally I was curious, I read it in two days, it was that compelling. When I finished I was left with so many questions and a lingering sense of heaviness and doom. It’s a powerful story about the path of women and the internet. I’m just grateful that my own years of mothering occurred before everything moved online.

After learning about “tradwives.” My Instagram algorithm suddenly was full of women who farm, have big families, cook from scratch, sew, and knit. These women are “trad” (traditional) wives.

I guess I am a traditional wife, I was a “stay at home” mother of four for ten years. I baked my own bread and basically cooked all of our meals from scratch.

The year I bought my first food processor was the beginning of my bread baking journey, it was 1979. Food processors made kneading dough a breeze. With three children under age four, time was of the essence. I could throw the ingredients in the food processor before breakfast and have a perfect dough ball ready to rise in eight minutes.

I was living in Coronado, California, and had become friends with a group of women in my Kundalini Yoga class. These women were stay at home Moms/vegetarians who made everything from scratch. Their kitchens felt alive, flour dusting the counters, something always rising or simmering. Inspired by them, I added my own pancake and cookie mixes to my bread baking, partly to save time, but mostly for the health of my family.

I kept baking bread regularly until last summer, when I neglected my sourdough starter and she was overtaken by mold. Since then I wasn’t sure I had the time or interest to maintain one. We discovered the most delicious loaves of sourdough bread from Bay Country Bakery, which inspired me to begin the process of mixing my own sourdough starter. I’m impressed that my starter is four days in and is growing and bubbling beautifully.

I know sourdough is the best, healthiest, and tastiest bread so I’m excited to begin again. The process of making a starter is simple, but it requires time and patience: just a scale, a jar, flour, and water. Each day for about a week, I’ll discard and feed my new starter, slowly bringing it to life.

Both of my grandmothers baked bread regularly, and fresh loaves were as much a part of family meals as soup simmering on the stove or butter softening on the counter. Their kitchens always seemed warm, no matter the season, carrying the comforting scent of yeast, flour, and something steadily nurturing. A fresh loaf cooling on the counter felt as ordinary and dependable as sunrise.

My mother belonged to a different generation of women, one shaped by convenience foods and modern grocery stores. She preferred the ease of Wonder Bread, lined up in perfect white slices inside its bright plastic bag. To her, it meant one less thing to make after a long day of caring for children and keeping a household running.

Still, even factory-made bread carried its own kind of magic to us. On grocery day, my siblings and I could hardly wait for the ride home. The minute Mom loaded the paper bags into the station wagon, one of us would reach for the warm loaf of Wonder Bread nestled on top of the groceries. We would tear pieces from the soft center while the car filled with that sweet yeasty smell, each stolen handful a delicious treat. By the time we pulled into the driveway, the loaf was often lopsided and squashed, evidence of our impatience and childhood hunger.

Looking back now, I see that both kinds of bread carried love. My grandmothers offered the patience and labor of homemade loaves, while my mother, not your typical “tradwife,” gave us the comfort and familiarity of what she could manage in a faster-moving world. Bread, whether kneaded by hand or pulled from a grocery bag, still gathered us around the same table.