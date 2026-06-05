MassoniArt is proud to present Tidewrack, a major exhibition featuring renowned artist and activist Marc Castelli. Spanning works from the late 1990s to the present, the exhibition offers collectors and visitors a rare opportunity to view and acquire paintings that, in many cases, were previously exhibited but never sold.

According to Castelli, “Tidewrack are the materials left behind by a high tide.” He continues, “These items become treasures for beachcombers looking for unique things delivered upon a beach by the tides.” The exhibition embraces that spirit of rediscovery, bringing together paintings that reflect decades of artistic exploration and observation.

Tidewrack highlights many of Castelli’s enduring interests - from Maryland fox hunts and goose hunting to Formula 1 racing and Chesapeake log canoe competitions; from the workboats and watermen of the Chesapeake Bay to scenes inspired by international travels, including India and Finland. Three watercolors in the exhibition have traveled internationally through the U.S. State Department’s Art in Embassies program. Also featured are several compelling studies that verge on abstraction in both composition and presentation.

Together, these works create a richly varied and highly collectible exhibition.

Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday, 11 AM–4 PM; Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM; and Sunday, 11 AM–2 PM. Private appointments outside regular hours may be arranged by contacting Carla Massoni at 410-708-4512 or Kate Ballantine at 410-310-0796.

Castelli’s annual Downrigging exhibition is scheduled for October 24–November 30, 2026.

In addition to Tidewrack, MassoniArt continues its tradition of showcasing a diverse selection of works by represented gallery artists throughout the year. Visitors are encouraged to explore the full breadth of the gallery’s offerings during their visit.

For additional information, please visit www.massoniart.com.