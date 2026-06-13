Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell
Energy Politics and Antisemitism in the 5th District
Every month, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell break down the politics and personalities shaping the state and the region on the Spy podcast Maryland Caucus.
This week, Len and Clayton discuss how Maryland should respond to increased activity by the federal government’s ICE agency across the state. They also share their political hot takes for the week.
This video is approximately 30 minutes in length.