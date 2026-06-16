I know a place where the view from the back deck of my in-law’s house never gets old. It’s not that time stands still there; on the contrary. Depending on the time of day, or the season of the year, or the mood of the weather or, for that matter, my own mood, the view changes constantly, but it never gets old. That’s part of its charm, but not all of it…

An early English settler named Thomas Todd built a shipyard on Spa Creek in 1650. That’s the waterway that separates Annapolis from its smaller, quieter cousin, Eastport. Today, the two sides are connected by a drawbridge that opens its jaws every half hour to let mega yachts and tall-masted sailboats enter or exit the estuary that’s now lined with posh homes and busy marinas. On the shore opposite from where I’m sitting, the spire of St. Mary’s Church rises above the tree line, a graceful exclamation point to this view that never gets old. There are paddle boarders and kayakers; they look like those little water striders that skim along atop the placid surface of the creek. And there are water taxis that ferry passengers from shore to shore, or to destinations beyond the drawbridge: downtown Annapolis, the Eastport or Annapolis Yacht Clubs, or Ego Alley, where apparently size does matter.

Everything moves at a stately pace here. Boats that could cross the Bay in a matter of minutes or the ocean in a matter of days, cruise at dead slow up or down Spa Creek. Racing sailboats, catamarans, or sloops with a single mast and fore and aft sails motor silently by, sometimes tracing large circles in the water while they wait for the drawbridge to raise and permit entry to the broad, watery vista just beyond the Navel Academy.

The sun is almost up. It will be another busy day on the creek—busy, but never noisy. There is a serenity to this view that never gets old. If I closed my eyes, I might as well be sitting on a log in a sunlit forest glade or on the moon, for that matter. But why would I ever want to close my eyes when there’s an ever-changing view right in front of me and I can sip a cup of morning coffee or enjoy a glass of pre-dinner wine while I watch the water-born pride passing by?

Speaking of parades, one of my favorite times of the year to enjoy the view that never gets old is just before Christmas when the two sides of Spa Creek are bedecked with glittering jewels of light and the sailboats cruising by look like floating Christmas trees. Then, the sounds that waft across the water are likely to be Christmas carols, the kinds you want to hear, not the ones you don’t.

Thankfully, I’ve enjoyed the view that never gets old for more than fifteen years now. In that time, it has never disappointed. Sure, it has changed some over the years, but it has never gotten old or stale. Every new slant of light, every rosy dawn or sunset, every starry night still claims my attention. And my heart.

I’ll be right back.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives with his wife Kat Conley on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. His editorials and reviews have appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. His most recent novel, “The People Game,” is available in bookstores and on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other reader platforms. His website is musingjamie.net.