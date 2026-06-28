Behind every successful festival are the people who quietly make it happen. The Plein Air Easton Hall of Fame was created to honor those whose commitment, leadership, creativity, and support have helped the festival grow from an ambitious idea into a nationally recognized event. In this series, we celebrate the 2026 inductees and the lasting impact each has had on the Plein Air Easton story.

Walk into a Plein Air Easton competition gallery, and you notice the paintings. You notice the colors, the landscapes, the boats, the marshes, the portraits, and the prize-winning works over the room.

Ron Engle

What you probably don’t notice is that every painting is hanging exactly where it belongs. The spacing is consistent. The sight lines are clean. The exhibition feels organized and professional.

That is exactly the way Ron Engle wants it.

Many Mid-Shore residents know Ron Engle as a former Easton Town Councilman. His Plein Air Easton story, however, began years earlier. In 2008, he walked over to the festival’s Quick Draw competition simply to see what all the excitement was about. By the time he reached Harrison Street, he was drenched with sweat. He went home, changed clothes, and returned later to see the results.

There’s a reason he mentioned this, because the following year, Al Bond and Jessica Bellis invited him to lunch. “They started describing that they needed help,” Engle said. “I interrupted them and said, ‘If you’re talking about being outside, this conversation is over.’”

Luckily for all of us, the assignment had nothing to do with being outside. Plein Air Easton needed help with the exhibitions and gallery operations. At the time, the event was growing quickly. Hundreds of paintings arrived in a single day and had to be cataloged, organized, displayed, and made ready for the public almost immediately. Engle began learning how the system worked, and before long, he noticed ways it could work better. And one of those things was how the paintings were hung.

His mother had been a painter, and he had spent enough time around artwork to know that how people viewed a painting mattered. If they were too high on the wall, visitors had to look up at them. “So I cogitated over the wintertime, and I came up with a proposal about how to do it.”

The result was a gallery-hanging system based on consistent measurements and sightlines. It created a more uniform exhibition, something which has remained part of Plein Air Easton’s process for years. That was typical of the way Engle approached things. He noticed details. He liked systems. He enjoyed solving problems.

Before long, there was another lunch. By then, he knew enough to be suspicious. “I learned that if Al and Jess want lunch, there’s probably a job attached,” he said

The subject this time was volunteers. The person coordinating volunteers was stepping away, and Plein Air Easton needed someone willing to take over. But it was no easy task.

With the festival steadily growing, so were the demands on the volunteer coordinator. What had begun with about 100 volunteers eventually reached 300. Engle managed the effort for several years before deciding it was simply becoming too much to juggle alongside his exhibition responsibilities.

“It just got to be too much,” he said. Fortunately, his friend Carol Sleeper was ready to step in. “She’s more highly organized and regimented than I am,” Engle said. “She took the thing over, and is doing a great job.”

Engle remained involved in the exhibitions and continued to find that no two years were exactly alike. One year, an artist arrived with two enormous paintings in frames so large and heavy that moving them was an operation in itself. The paintings dominated the gallery. Engle joked that the frames looked like they had been built out of railroad ties. Then they sold almost immediately, forcing a complete reorganization of the display.

Another annual challenge came after judging. Once patrons left for the awards reception, volunteers had a brief window – around twenty-five minutes -to relocate all of the award-winning paintings before everyone returned.

For that to happen, everything had to be planned in advance. Volunteers had to know where each painting was going and who was responsible for moving it. When the doors reopened, visitors saw a gallery where the award winners appeared to have always been exactly where they belonged.

When asked to look back, he still sounds surprised by how much Plein Air Easton has grown, becoming one of the most successful plein air events in the country.

“No, not in my wildest imagination,” he said.

What continues to impress him is how organized it remains despite its size. Hundreds of artists arrive. Hundreds of paintings are submitted. Volunteers spread across multiple venues. Events take place throughout Easton and beyond.

For years, Engle has been one of the people who have made sure all of that works. Yet most visitors never knew who was behind it. They simply enjoyed the event.

And that may be the greatest compliment of all. It means Ron has done his job perfectly.