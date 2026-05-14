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Linda T. Cades's avatar
Linda T. Cades
May 14

Thank you for a lovely essay about rainbows that helps us understand the science involved in creating them as well as the many different ways people of all cultures have thought about what they mean.

By happenstance, a beautiful double rainbow appeared just last evening right here in Easton. We saw it as we left our house with an old and dear friend after spending dinner catching up with each other. All of us in or near our 80's, we immediately cycled through the many meanings of rainbows we had attached to them over a lifetime. Oh look! A rainbow! Wow, it's a double rainbow! It's so beautiful! Quick, get a picture! Then someone remembered Roy G. Biv, the pneumonic our science teachers taught us as a way to remember what colors were in a rainbow in what order.

Songs immediately came to mind. Judy Garland's Dorothy hopes that someday she will wish upon a star and wake up where her clouds are far behind her. Anyone who has raised small children since the 1970's remembers Kermit the Frog singing the "Rainbow Connection," his paean to lovers and dreamers. Our now 47-year-old son remembers that song. He still expects his birthday cake to have blue frosting decorated with a rainbow.

Humans everywhere on earth and throughout all of history have managed to find a way to hang onto hope no matter the chaos around them. Our era too seems fraught with problems. We can thank nature for offering us a reason, no matter how fanciful, to think that better days lie ahead.

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