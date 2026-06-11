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Bonnie's avatar
Bonnie
7h

Thank you for this fascinating article. We are so dependent on antibiotics and take the availability and effectiveness for granted. Let's hope the natural world continues to supply us and we don't mess it up.

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Margot McClellan's avatar
Margot McClellan
7h

Thank you for this very interesting article. You illustrate the important point that we worship technology and take the healing power of nature forgranted at our own peril.

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