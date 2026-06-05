With summer swimming in full swing, ShoreRivers has kicked off its seasonal Bacteria Monitoring program, ensuring safer waterways for recreational use. Each year, a dedicated team of community scientists collects water samples from popular swimming and boating sites, which are analyzed in ShoreRivers’ labs following strict EPA protocols.

The results, published weekly each Friday from Memorial Day to Labor Day, are accessible at shorerivers.org/swim and shared across ShoreRivers’ and their Riverkeepers’ social media. A new Spanish-language page, shorerivers.org/swimmable-shorerivers-espanol, launched in 2023 to widen accessibility. Additionally, educational signs at 14 public locations provide safety tips and direct users to the bacterial monitoring results in both English and Spanish.

As a reminder, to minimize health risks, avoid swimming 24-48 hours after major rainstorms and follow safety guidelines. ShoreRivers’ efforts, made possible by funding from the Cornell Douglas Foundation, ensure access to cleaner waterways for all.

For more details, visit shorerivers.org/swim