If it was music director Michael Repper’s intention to make a big splash with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s 2025-26 season finale, he and the 46 musicians on stage, along with guest violin soloist Melissa White, succeeded in both numbers and orchestral nuance.

It’s only a critic’s observation, but it seems unlikely that the three pieces on the program were selected by coincidence. The overture was created with the approval of a Russian czar, while the concerto and symphony survived separate approbations by Mao’s Chinese Cultural Revolution and Stalin’s Soviet regime.

Saturday’s matinee concert burst forth on an exhilaratingly brief high note – about five minutes’ worth – with Mikhail Glinka’s overture to his second opera, “Ruslan and Lyudmila.” Considered the patriarchal composer to all the Russian masters who followed him, Glinka was acknowledged by Tchaikovsky as the “acorn from which the oak” of Russian symphonic music grew.

Led by concertmaster Kimberly McCollum, the jaunty all-strings opener captured the exuberance of Glinka’s 1837 greatest hit, drawing from the European influences of Berlioz and Rossini and folk roots of Russian regions along the western slopes of the Ural Mountains dividing Europe from Asia. To gain the patronage of Emperor Nicholas I, Glinka changed the title of his first opera, “Ivan Susanin,” to “A Life for the Tsar.” In 1939, Soviet dictator Stalin ordered that the opera be changed back to its “no-kings” original title.

Guest violin soloist Melissa Clark

Guest soloist Melissa White took center stage with her commanding presence and performance in The Butterfly Lovers’ Violin Concerto. An adaptation of an ancient legendary tale, the concerto remains one of the best-known Chinese works of orchestral music – at least to Western ears. Written in 1959 by Chinese composers He Zhanhao and Chen Gang, the two were persecuted during the Cultural Revolution and sent into forced labor and “re-education” camps before the late-’70s re-emergence of music formerly banned as “bourgeois” for celebrating personal romance, among other political heresies.



In a tragedy that rates right up there with “Romeo and Juliet,” the title couple’s love is forbidden until reuniting in death as butterflies. In an intoxicating blend of Eastern and Western idioms, White’s violin solo lends an unspoken voice to the legend’s heroine. She exchanges solo conversations with cellist Emma Johnson as the dear friend and love of her short life.

White also dresses the part in what appears to be a peasant gown which she sheds by “cocoon” layers while adding monarch colors of an emerging butterfly mate. The emotional intensity of her interpretation is belied only by her radiant smile between bouts of brooding in somber passages and longing in dreamy solace, accompanied by a fluttering piccolo chirped by Krista Jobson and angelic harp by Melanie Young.

Following intermission, Repper introduced Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9, which was supposed to be written as a triumphant celebration of the Soviet victory over the Nazis in World War II, declared 81 years ago this past Friday, May 8. Expecting a grandiose finale befitting his heroism in defeating Hitler, Stalin – furious over Shostakovich’s “ideological weakness,” compared to inspiring No. 9 tributes by Beethoven, Dvorak and Schubert – banned the piece a year later during the Soviet Union’s own cultural crackdown.

Instead of glorifying Moscow’s tyrant, Shostakovich produced what many consider a parody of Mozart and Haydn, his mentor/hero. Its brief first movement is marked by sassy trombone fanfares, played by Nick Mazziott, which twice interrupts the piccolo’s introduction of a second theme which brings to mind a show-tune riff.

The darker second movement opens with a brisk clarinet solo played by Cheryl Hill, which fades with intended irony into a waltz punctuated by sharp beep-beeps and Dane Krich’s thumping timpani pulse.

The final three movements, though individually distinctive, are performed with no breaks in between, led by swirling woodwinds and a brassy second theme featuring Guy McIntosh’s trumpet solo. Amid his extended and captivating solo, bassoonist Terry Ewell is overtaken without segue into the final movement, which builds from a danceable stroll in the park to a galloping music-hall march toward an abrupt finish line.

The effect is an entertaining symphonic pastiche that all but portrays Stalin as an emperor with no clothes. Lucky for Shostakovich, Stalin died an invalid early in 1953, before he could banish his nemesis to Siberian oblivion.

Mid-Atlantic Symphony Season Finale

Mikhail Glinka’s Ruslan and Lyudmila Opera Overture; He Zhanhao and Chen Gang’s Butterfly Lovers’ Violin Concerto, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9. Thursday, May 7, Chesapeake College, Wye Mills, Saturday, May 9, Cape Henlopen High School; Lewes, Delaware, and concluding at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Ocean City Performing Arts Center. midatlanticsymphony.org