The audience at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, Maryland, over Memorial Day weekend did not need much background going into Behind the Lines: A 9/11 Story. Most people in the room were old enough to remember exactly where they were on September 11, 2001. Some had clearly carried those memories with them for a long time.

The production, created by jazz trumpeter Dominick Farinacci and Army veteran Jaymes Poling as part of their Modern Warrior Production series, mixes firsthand narration with live music. The proceeds (after expenses) from the Easton performances were shared by Modern Warrior and For All Seasons, which provides mental health and crisis support services for veterans, first responders, and families throughout the region.

The show centers on two men whose lives intersect in very different ways in the aftermath of 9/11. Bill Spade was a firefighter with FDNY Rescue Company 5 and the sole survivor from his company at the World Trade Center. Poling enlisted after the attacks and later completed three tours in Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division.

The set is visually simple: a few chairs, musical instruments, and background projections on camouflage-style netting, which set the atmosphere without competing with the emotional tone created by the narration and music. This restraint worked well because some of the most powerful moments come from ordinary details.

Spade remembers the French vanilla coffee brewing at the firehouse that morning. Somebody making French toast. A tiny pound cake, one firefighter brought in for the crew. Men talking about football before the alarms started coming in. “I open the door to the firehouse,” he recalls, “and right away I know they must have just had a run because everybody’s up.”

Then Spade names the men he had breakfast with that morning. The men he joked with. The men he lost.

Much of the audience’s reaction to Spade’s parts came in the smallest moments, not the biggest ones. The production shows how memory really works. People remember random details with almost painful clarity. Later, while describing the drive toward the towers, Spade recalls hoping that the situation might not be as catastrophic as feared. “Maybe somehow we’ll be lucky here today.”

He continued to drive toward the Towers.

The room at the Avalon got very still during this story. At one point, somebody behind me whispered, “Jesus Christ,” after Spade recounted how he could not avoid driving over human remains in the street. “I say a prayer,” he tells the audience. “God, please forgive me. I’m just trying to respond.”

Spade is compelling onstage because he does not tell these stories like a polished speaker. His memories often come in fragments and practical details, much like someone would actually remember them. Stairwells. Radios. Coffee. Dust. The motion-activated doors inside the tower opening and closing as bodies hit the ground outside. The blood-tinted windows.

He recalls helping evacuate civilians down Stairwell C. As smoke filled the stairwell, civilians helped complete strangers down the stairs together. “Walk, don’t run,” he keeps telling people. “I don’t care if you know the person next to you. We’re gonna get out of here.”

At one point, in the middle of all the evacuations, Spade and another responder start talking about their kids. One shares that he has a seven-year-old son. The other a two-month-old baby at home. Two exhausted men talking about their children while the building is collapsing around them, hoping they’ll get to see them grow up.

Jaymes Poling’s parts bring a different energy to the evening. They move faster, feel rougher emotionally, and are sometimes intentionally uncomfortable. He talks openly about joining the military because he wanted combat and about how quickly violence started to feel normal. “It’s weird how calm I feel,” he says during one firefight story.

The production does not try to hide the contradictions in his experience or make him seem simply heroic. He talks about coming home feeling numb, getting into fights in bars, drinking a lot, feeling disconnected from civilian life, and missing combat in ways he knows are hard for many people to hear.

The line that visibly changed the atmosphere in the theater came midway through the performance. “People ask me what it feels like to kill someone,” Poling says. “And I ask them what it feels like to make a grilled cheese.”

There was a smattering of nervous laughter at first. Then silence.

Later in the performance, Poling asks, “I wonder how many fathers I’ve killed.” You could hear reactions around the theater when he said it. The production didn’t pause to frame the moment as an emotional climax. The line comes, sits there for a second, and the story continues.

Music is central to the production and is one reason the evening works so well. Farinacci, who is familiar to many local audiences, leads a live ensemble performing original compositions alongside reinterpretations of Leonard Cohen, Tom Waits, and Gnarls Barkley. At times, Farinacci’s horn felt less like accompaniment and more like another voice in the room—mournful at times, crying out in response to the stories being told. He also managed to make the small ensemble sound much larger, giving parts of the performance an almost orchestral sweep without overwhelming the intimacy of the material.

Vocalist Georgia Heers, who was recently featured in the Broadway version of Good Night and Good Luck, enters quietly during several parts. More than once, I caught myself leaning forward when she started to sing. The music never softens or sentimentalizes the stories. Instead, it stretches certain moments, making the audience sit with them a bit longer.

The performance then shifts to what happened after, focusing on panic attacks, PTSD, therapy, drinking, isolation, and the long process of returning to normal life. Spade talks about forgetting where he was while driving. Another time, he remembers pouring a bottle of soda into a glass: … “and I’m pouring, and I pour, and it was overflowing the glass and onto the floor, and I’m watching this, but I keep pouring...”. He also describes feeling irrationally angry when his baby son cried because he was thinking about the many children from his firehouse who no longer had fathers.

Poling talks about panic attacks triggered by helicopters flying overhead years after he came home, and about how hard it was to reconnect emotionally with people around him. The production is usually at its strongest in those smaller moments, when the stories stop feeling historical and start feeling painfully ordinary.

Near the end of the performance, Spade says something that quietly reframes much of the evening. “Nearly 15,000 people came out alive,” he says, referring to the evacuation from the World Trade Center. “While so many died, let’s remember it was also the greatest rescue.”

When the performance ended, Farinacci played TAPS, and afterward the audience remained standing to acknowledge Spade, Poling, and the musicians with a long ovation. It did not feel like the automatic applause that often follows performances now. People looked shaken as they left the theater. Most were quiet.

Walking out afterward, the details that stayed with me were not necessarily the largest ones.

The coffee brewing at the firehouse.

The French toast.

The tiny pound cake.

The firefighters talking about their kids.

The grilled cheese.

And the strange reality that for everybody inside those towers that morning, the day had started out completely ordinary.

For information on when you can catch Behind the Lines a 9/11 Story, go to: www.modernwarriorlive.org