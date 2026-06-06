There’s nothing perfect about the arrangement that serves as the comic premise of Topher Payne’s Perfect Arrangement—except perhaps that it is perfectly suited for Pride Month.

Directed by Joe Fox for Groove/Factory—the company formed by the merger of E.T. Wilford’s Groove Theater and Cece Storm’s Factory Arts Project—Perfect Arrangement begins as a surreal farce and gradually yields to the harsh realities of its era.

As Storm noted in a Spy video interview, imagine a madcap I Love Lucy episode in which Lucy and Ricky pretend to be married while secretly partnered with Fred and Ethel Mertz in same-sex relationships. Yet Payne’s play is loosely based on true events from the 1950s, when the anti-communist hysteria of the McCarthy era expanded into the so-called Lavender Scare, targeting suspected gay State Department employees and forcing them out of government service—and often out of public life altogether.

The timing is fitting. The play arrives during Pride Month, while contemporary political divisions continue to stir debates over identity, rights, and public service.

The action opens at a dinner-and-cocktail gathering among friends. The mood is light until one guest—the head of a State Department office investigating communists—suggests that the government should broaden its search to include “deviants” vulnerable to blackmail. When pressed, he clarifies that he means “gentlemen who enjoy the company of other gentlemen.” Ray Nissen delivers the line with the quiet confidence and authority of a man accustomed to being obeyed.

The façade begins to crack the moment the guests depart. The married couples are not married in any meaningful sense. Instead, the two women are lovers, while the two men share a relationship next door. Their carefully constructed arrangement allows them to maintain appearances while keeping their jobs and avoiding scrutiny.

In the original Off-Broadway production, the neighboring apartments were connected through a closet. At the Garfield Center, Fox employs a simpler device: curtains standing in for doorways on a convincingly mid-century set.

The deception is driven by necessity. Bob, played by Eric Fair, is a skilled liar determined to protect both his career and private life. His wife in name only, Millie, portrayed by Jordan Dixon, proves equally adept—except when she has to improvise over the telephone. One of the play’s funniest moments comes when the boss’s wife, a relentlessly cheerful church lady played by Sharon Herz, arrives unexpectedly. Millie pretends to be speaking with her husband at work moments before Bob walks through the front door.

Meanwhile, Jim, portrayed by Mike Sousa with mannerisms that make concealment seem almost impossible, is a harried schoolteacher married for convenience to Norma. Sarah Kilmon plays Norma with confidence and boldness, aided by costumes designed by Cece Storm that perfectly capture the period.

While Act I revolves around the frantic effort to avoid exposure, Act II shifts into a more serious examination of survival, loyalty, and self-deception. The turning point arrives when a woman from the State Department’s Translation Division appears. Cavin Moore gives her a forceful presence as someone unwilling to be intimidated by her past or by those determined to use it against her. Her arrival rattles the delicate balance sustaining the quartet’s secret lives.

Gradually, the comedy gives way to drama as the characters begin questioning the personal cost of maintaining their elaborate charade. The play asks what price people must pay simply to live honestly in a society determined to deny them that freedom.

That question resonates beyond the 1950s. The Supreme Court would not legalize same-sex marriage nationwide until 2015—the same year Perfect Arrangement premiered Off-Broadway. That historical perspective lends additional weight to a play that is both entertaining and sobering, a fitting choice for Pride Month.

Perfect Arrangement

Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre

210 High Street, Chestertown

Remaining performances:

Saturday, June 6, 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m.

For tickets and information: thefactoryartsproject.org