County Engineer Ray Clarke and Stephan Abel of Ferry Cove Shellfish testify before the Council.

The Talbot County Council unanimously approved the county’s $159.1 million fiscal year 2027 budget Tuesday night after a lengthy debate over school security funding and requests from Talbot County Public Schools.

Council members approved an amendment package that included $400,000 for a proposed weapons detection system and $80,000 for additional Town of Easton public safety needs, offset by reductions in capital outlay projects moved into the current fiscal year.

Finance Director Martha Sparks said the overall budget total remained unchanged despite the amendments. “The net change is zero to the budget, so the budget, the total budget, will still remain at $159,100,000,” Sparks said.

Tensions emerged during the discussion of the school system’s request for funding for weapons detection systems and alternative learning programs. County Manager Clay Stamp told the council the Board of Education declined to match the county’s proposed $400,000 contribution toward the security system.

“I was advised this morning that the school board is not interested in matching the $400,000 for the project,” Stamp said. “At this point in time, the direction staff had was to provide that funding if the Board of Education would match it. And again, they’ve chosen not to.”

“Fundamentally, I believe this is a good budget,” Council Vice President Pete Lesher said. “It is not a perfect budget, and we should be doing more to address discipline challenges in the public schools. . . Nonetheless, I’m prepared to support [its] final passage tonight.

Council member David Stepp said he would have supported the full funding request if the school system had provided more details. “Tell us what you need. Tell us how much it’s going to cost. Show us a plan to how to get to that solution,” Stepp said.

Council President Chuck Callahan defended the county’s education funding levels, noting the school budget has increased substantially in recent years. “In 2019, their budget was $40 million. And today’s budget is $57 million,” Callahan said. “Within eight years, we’ve given that school almost $17 million extra dollars.”

Despite disagreements, the council voted unanimously to approve both the budget amendment and the final budget.

Farm preservation zoning bill introduced

The council introduced Bill 1627, a zoning text amendment related to agricultural preservation easements and reserved land agreements.

Attorney Zach Smith, representing Robert and Althea Dulin, said the amendment would allow property owners to release reserved land agreements when farmland enters the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation program.

“This amendment did go to the county’s Ag Preservation Board and got unanimous support,” Smith said. “It also went to the Planning Commission and received unanimous support.”

The public hearing for the bill is scheduled for June 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Council approves airport consulting contract

The council unanimously approved a new five-year aviation consulting agreement with AECOM for technical services at Easton Airport.

Airport Manager Micah Risher said the airport received two proposals and recommended retaining AECOM, which has worked with the airport since 2010.

“They’re a first-rate organization,” Risher said. “Every year they come back accurate below what the average is.”

County Manager Stamp said the airport would soon provide additional updates on ongoing construction and development projects.

Technology upgrades approved

The council approved more than $280,000 in technology purchases for county government infrastructure and computer replacement projects.

Director of Technical Services Tommy Haddaway said the purchases are part of the county’s regular five-year replacement cycle for computers and servers.

“This is now the third year of our network infrastructure refresh,” Haddaway said. “It’s replacing equipment that is 10-plus years old.”

Stamp praised the department’s work on cybersecurity and infrastructure improvements. “They work tirelessly day in and day out to make sure that they maintain a safe environment for us to operate,” Stamp said.

Council backs five-year opioid abatement plan

Sheriff Joe Gamble presented a new five-year opioid settlement spending plan developed through the Local Drug and Alcohol Coordinating Committee.

The plan includes about $200,000 annually for opioid abuse disorder treatment services at the Talbot County Detention Center, micro-grants for nonprofit organizations, and continued funding for Gray Street Recovery Organization.

“What they’ve done at Grace Street really is amazing,” Gamble said. “We’ve led a lot of people to services as well as long-term recovery.”

Council member Dave Stepp praised the committee’s efforts. “It’s been nice to see the behind-the-scenes work that goes into putting this together,” Stepp said.

Oyster pilot project receives county support

The council approved a memorandum of understanding for a pilot oyster growing and harvesting project involving Ferry Cove Shellfish Incorporated, the Talbot County Watermen’s Association, and the county.

County Engineer Ray Clarke said the project would use a $125,000 county contribution to plant oysters in Harris Creek, with future nutrient credit sales potentially helping offset county environmental obligations.

Stephan Abel of Ferry Cove Shellfish said the oysters would provide both environmental and economic benefits. “That’s why shellfish are such a win-win game,” Abel [verify] said. “Because you can get it all with these animals.”

Lesher asked about the long-term value of nutrient credits generated by the project and whether the oyster bar could become self-sustaining.

Audit services contract extended

The council approved a three-year extension of its auditing services agreement with SBA & Company.

Finance Director Martha Sparks said the county has worked with the firm since 2018 and has benefited from its institutional knowledge and continuity.

“They’ve done a great job holding our feet to the fire,” Stamp said.

Council recognizes community members

During council comments, Lesher recognized the retirement of longtime St. Michaels library branch manager Shawna Buehler after 40 years of service.

Lesher also remembered former assistant county engineer Bill Wolinski, who recently died. “He was, in that sense, I think a model public servant,” Lesher said.