Neighborhood Service Center Director Andy Hollis (right) and Deputy Director Yvette Robinson speak before the Talbot County Council on May 12, 2026.

Talbot County Council members on Tuesday recognized several community service organizations while also advancing sewer policy changes, supporting workforce development efforts, and approving a contract for a redesigned county website.

Much of the evening focused on nonprofits and public service agencies serving county residents through food assistance, behavioral health services, and emergency medical response.

Neighborhood Service Center recognized

The council proclaimed May as Community Action Month and recognized the Neighborhood Service Center of Talbot County for its work assisting low-income residents.

The proclamation noted the organization served one in every 13 Talbot County residents in 2025 through programs including food distribution, eviction prevention, youth services, and emergency assistance.

Neighborhood Service Center Executive Director Andy Hollis said demand for services continues rising.

“We are seeing increased foot traffic through our food pantry, homeless prevention, and things of that sort,” Hollis said. “So it is a serious, serious challenge.”

Hollis thanked the council for increasing operational funding despite federal and state funding pressures.

Board President Chuck Callahan praised the organization’s recent restructuring and rebranding efforts.

“The work that we’re doing over there is phenomenal and crucial to this community,” Callahan said.

Officials also highlighted a temporary furniture resale operation at the former Lueb Framing location on Dover Road that has already generated more than $8,000 for community programs through donated items and volunteer labor.

Council hears update on behavioral health renovation project

Council members also held a public hearing on renovations underway at the For All Seasons behavioral health and rape crisis center in Easton.

The project is supported by $750,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding, along with additional state, federal, and private grant support totaling more than $1.2 million.

For All Seasons President and CEO Beth Anne Dorman said the renovation has already allowed the organization to hire additional therapists, crisis staff, and psychiatric providers.

“We’ve increased our psychiatry staff, increased our therapy staff,” Dorman said. “We’ve brought in an additional psychiatry team member, which means that we have five psychiatrists on staff now.”

Dorman said the organization’s goal is to create a more welcoming, trauma-informed environment for patients.

“The goal at For All Seasons is that when people walk through our doors, they feel like they’re walking into a living room space and comfort, and not a sterile environment,” she said.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Food pantry programs report growing need

The council also held public hearings on food pantry grant programs operated by the Neighborhood Service Center and St. Michaels Community Center.

Grant Administrator Mary Kay Verdery said Talbot County received additional Community Development Block Grant coronavirus response funding in 2025 to support food distribution, equipment purchases, and staffing.

St. Michaels Community Center Executive Director Amy Horne said the organization’s three food programs provided more than 50,000 meals in 2025 and are on pace to exceed that number this year.

Hollis described growing food insecurity in the county, including residents lining up outside the Neighborhood Service Center before opening hours.

“We have food lines forming in front of the Neighborhood Service Center at 7:30 in the morning,” Hollis said. “When you look at the definition of a bread line in the dictionary, because I did, it goes back to the Great Depression.”

EMS personnel honored during proclamation ceremony

The council proclaimed May 17-23 as Emergency Medical Services Week in Talbot County and honored emergency responders during the meeting.

EMS Division Chief Tina Kintop said emergency personnel were unable to bring a larger group to the meeting because crews were actively responding to calls.

“It’s a privilege for us to work in Talbot County and serve the citizens of Talbot County,” Kintop said.

Council members praised EMS staff and their families for the demands of emergency response work.

Council approves workforce agreement

Council members approved a memorandum of understanding and resource-sharing agreement with the Upper Shore Workforce Investment Board.

Executive Director Ellen LaFrankie said the agreement coordinates workforce training and employment services among agencies, including the Department of Labor, Chesapeake College, and local social services departments.

LaFrankie emphasized the organization was not requesting county funding.

“We are not requesting funds,” she said. “Just concurrence on these documents.”

Providence Strategies reviews legislative session

Consultant Mike Mason of Providence Strategies updated the council on the recently completed Maryland General Assembly session.

Mason said the county tracked 234 bills during the session and secured an additional $500,000 in state funding for water and sewer extensions connected to the regional medical center project.

Council members praised Providence Strategies for keeping them informed during the legislative session.

Sewer resolution and corporate flag legislation introduced

Council members introduced Resolution 394, which would amend sewer connection policies involving the Unionville, Tunis Mills, and Copperville sewer service area system.

The proposal would allow certain improved properties outside designated sewer service areas to connect to existing force main infrastructure under specific conditions.

The council also introduced Bill 1626, which would exempt certain corporate flags from county sign permit requirements.

Planning officials said the legislation would allow businesses to fly corporate flags alongside government flags without obtaining sign permits, subject to size limitations.

Public hearings on both measures are scheduled for June 9.

County approves website redesign contract

Council members approved a $77,659 contract with GHD Digital to redesign the county website.

Technical Services Director Tommy Haddaway said the current website is more than a decade old and does not meet updated accessibility standards required under federal disability regulations.

Public Information Officer Sarah Kilmon said the county website receives heavy public use, including more than 800 users in a single day earlier this week.

“This project is really about improving access to information,” Kilmon said.