June 6, 2026, marks the 82nd anniversary of D-Day, the largest amphibious military exercise in history.

It was a critical step toward ending World War II in Europe with Germany’s unconditional surrender.

D-Day was more than a military success.

It was also a humanitarian success. It led to the liberation of survivors in Nazi concentration camps, where an estimated six million innocent men women and children had already died during what is now remembered as the Holocaust.

Despite many obstacles before and after the June 6, 1944 invasion (some that were expected and some that were not), the exercise was an overwhelming success.

Even before June 6, 1944, Hitler and his military leaders assumed the Allies would eventually launch an amphibious invasion of western France from southern England using the English Channel.

They did not know exactly when or where it would happen—information that was crucial to positioning German forces to repel the invasion.

Hitler and his military leaders expected the invasion to come at Pas-de-Calais in northern France. Their expectation was logical and plausible.

Calais was the shortest crossing point from southern England to western France.

If the landing was successful, it would provide the Allies the most direct route to Germany through France.

Hitler chose Field Marshal Erwin Rommel for the task or preparing a defensive plan for every potential Allied landing site in France.

Rommel was a capable commander, but was constrained by the rigid German military chain of command.

That chain of command began and ended with Hitler, who saw himself as a military genius and expected his orders to be followed without question.

The led to the Allies to develop and execute Operation Bodyguard, an elaborate deception to mislead the Germans and improve the chances of success for an invasion at another location

Concurrently the Allies secretly planed Operation Overlord, an amphibious invasion of western France at Normandy.

Operation Bodyguard had three main goals:

Help Hitler confirm his belief that the Allied invasion target in France was Calais.

Conceal the actual date and time of an invasion at Normandy.

Delay the arrival German reinforcements to Normandy to minimize their success on a sustained counteroffensive.

To achieve the Operation Bodyguard goals, the Allies executed five brilliant tactics:

Create the fictional First United States Army Group (FUSAG).

Create an illusion that FUSAG was preparing for an imminent invasion of France.

Reinforce that illusion with a large number of realistic looking tanks, airplanes barracks and supply depots made mostly from cardboard, rubber, and canvas. The illusion also included a lot of human activity.

Send non secured misleading radio traffic about ongoing preparations to invade at Calais, ensuring these messages it would be intercepted and passed along to Hitler.

Make sure Hitler was made aware that General George S. Patton, widely regarded by the Nazis as one of the Allie’s most aggressive and feared commanders had been assigned to lead FUSAG.

The deception worked exactly as it was intended.

Even after the Normandy landings were well underway, Hitler believed they were only a diversion before a larger assault at Calais.

As a result, he consistently delayed approval of requests from his military commanders to send reinforcements to Normandy that could have made a difference.

When Hitler finally recognized the scale of the Normandy invasion, it was too late to mount an effective counteroffensive.

As a result, the Allies secured a beachhead that allowed them to advance through France and into Germany. That along with Allied troops from Russia that entered Germany from the east was the beginning of the end of World War Two in Europe.

That in turn allowed the Allies to focus more on ending World War Two in the Pacific against Japan. President Harry Truman’s decision to drop two atomic bombs on Japan ultimately avoided any invasion of that country.

The success of the Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944, is still remembered 82 years later. It should never be forgotten.

Nor should it ever be forgotten that there was another invasion that never happened but did help ensure the real D-Day invasion succeed.