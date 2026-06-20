It may be the only community center where someone can stop in for a free cup of coffee, catch a nationally recognized jazz musician, attend a lecture by a bestselling author, use the Wi-Fi to finish a day of remote work, or watch local children race through the halls on their way to camp.

None of that fits neatly into a single description. Neither does Liza Ledford.

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Liza Ledford[/caption]

I was reminded of that recently while preparing for another interview with the executive director of the Oxford Community Center. Years ago, shortly after moving to the Eastern Shore, one of my first assignments for the Talbot Spy was to profile Ledford after she arrived at OCC. Raised at Marengo Farms outside Easton, she had returned home after a career that took her from Boston to Hollywood, where she worked as a producer and studio executive.

Ledford sees a connection between those seemingly different worlds. “The through line of my whole career has always been and continues to be emotional experiences,” she said.

One of those experiences involved the film Twister. “I had a crew of around 150 people. We were literally and physically chasing storms,” she said. “I’d be on the phone saying, ‘I’m coming in hot. What hotels do you have? I’ve got 150 people and dogs. Give me something.’”

After returning to the East Coast, Ledford worked with both the Avalon Theatre and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum before eventually arriving at OCC. The experiences reinforced something she already knew about Talbot County and the people who choose to live here.

“What was amazing was the sophistication of our residents,” she said. “To me, they all felt like my big celebrities. I had to wow them because everybody who lives here has been wowed in their career their whole lives.”

But Ledford is the first to acknowledge that she did not arrive at an empty building.

Thursday night speakers were already drawing audiences, the Oxford Fine Arts Fair was well established, and community groups were using the facility throughout the week.

She saw possibilities and room to grow. “I thought of it as an empty palette,” she said. “A beautiful slate to do anything with.”

More importantly, she wanted others to see it that way as well.”I wanted people to feel invited to come pitch us ideas, utilize this space, and make it that much more dynamic with community involvement,” she said.

That openness remains part of OCC’s identity today. On any given week, the calendar might include lectures, concerts, book talks, children’s programs, nonprofit meetings, art exhibits, garden club gatherings, and community celebrations. ”I love that there’s a broad variety,” she said. “I’m not stuck with producing only music or only art classes or only yoga. We can do anything here.”

The variety is impressive. The accessibility may be even more so. Looking at a breakdown of OCC’s programming, Ledford found that 87 percent of the activities awere free, and all were open to the public.

For a nonprofit organization, the balance can be challenging. Ticketed events help support operations, but much of OCC’s mission is fulfilled through programs that are offered at little or no cost to the community.

Among those offerings, music has become one of the organization’s most visible programs. “We’ve had dynamic music always,” she said. “I really can’t claim it. I’ve had to live up to it and continue it.”

And continue it she has, helping build a program that now regularly attracts performers and audiences from well beyond Oxford. That type of success doesn’t happen by accident.

When asked how a small town continues to attract nationally known performers and speakers, Ledford credits the people who live here. “Everybody is six degrees away from something really unique,” she said. “Somebody knows somebody who knows somebody, and we’re going to get somebody here that is going to surprise you.”

Those visitors occasionally arrive with expectations shaped by larger venues.

“They’ll say, ‘I need a security guard to walk me from the green room to the stage,’” Ledford said, “’That’s fine.’ I tell them, I’ll walk you from the back room to the front.’”

The moment captures both the intimacy of OCC and the somewhat unlikely fact that nationally known performers routinely find their way to Oxford.

That’s not all that makes OCC unusual. “If you go to a show in a big city, you’re sitting amongst strangers,” Ledford said. “But when you come to a show here, you’re sitting with many people that you know.”

Those types of connections became especially important during the pandemic.

Like arts organizations everywhere, OCC suddenly found itself unable to operate normally. Rather than shutting down, Ledford and her team started moving everything outside. Patio concerts appeared. Lawn chairs were spread six feet apart. One event transformed the grounds into a giant tailgate party, with people gathering safely around the backs of their vehicles while still enjoying music and conversation. It wasn’t simply entertainment. It was a way for people to see one another at a time when isolation had become the norm.

The center also created online programming. Local cooking classes became video productions, and even the popular bar programs found a virtual audience. The format may have changed, but the purpose had not.

“I would use my phone or take cameras out or bring in a sound guy for many different reasons and produce content,” Ledford said. “Which meant you were still able to come to OCC to find connection and to find stories.”

Now, after spending time with Ledford again, I think I better understand why a woman who once helped chase storms for a Hollywood movie feels so at home in Oxford.

At the root of it all, she is still doing what she has always done—bringing people together, solving problems, and creating experiences.

For all the planning that goes into running a community center, Ledford remains energized by the unexpected.

“I love searching for that next experience that you don’t know you’re about to have,” she said.

For more information about the facility, go to: https://oxfordcc.org/